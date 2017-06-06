 
June 2017





Midas Hospitality Promotes Jacob Neubauer to Director of Revenue Management

St. Louis' Neubauer to support company's growing family of hotels
 
 
Midas Hospitality's Jacob Neubauer
ST. LOUIS - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, recently promoted Jacob Neubauer to Director of Revenue Management.

Neubauer's responsibilities include supporting the hotels in the development and execution of property-specific and company-wide revenue management initiatives.  This includes transient and group pricing strategies, as well as implementing revenue management objectives and growth-related opportunities.  Neubauer will focus on optimizing hotel revenue by collaborating with the on-property general managers and directors of sales.

Prior to this position, Neubauer served as the company's Revenue Management Coordinator.  He previously worked in the hospitality industry as a sales manager and in guest services.  Neubauer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

"Jake's promotion reflects his impressive work ethic and achieved success at our company," said Kurt Furlong, Principal and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.  "His new position will give him even more opportunities to work with and support the hotel management teams in order to maximize asset value."

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 14 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

Source:Midas Hospitality
