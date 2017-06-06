 
News By Tag
* Westmount Realty Capital
* Industrial Real Estate
* Kraft
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Westmount Realty Capital Gains 260,959-Square-Foot Tenant for Logistics Pointe Garland

CBRE signs The Kraft Heinz Company, enabling larger-scale cold storage capabilities
 
 
Logistics Pointe Garland
Logistics Pointe Garland
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Westmount Realty Capital
Industrial Real Estate
Kraft

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DALLAS - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Westmount Realty Capital (http://westmountrc.com/) (Westmount) announced today that The Kraft Heinz Company (http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/) has signed as the largest tenant of Logistics Pointe Garland, leasing 260,959 square feet, including 90,000 square feet of cold storage. CBRE represented both tenant and owner in the transaction for the industrial development, located at 2600 McCree Road in Garland.

"We are excited that Kraft Heinz will be leasing at Logistics Pointe Garland," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "This year we have made significant improvements to the property, including increasing the building's cold storage capabilities, which has made it a fierce competitor in the D-FW revitalized industrial market, which we describe as 'urban logistics.'"

Logistics Pointe Garland was originally built as a large-scale grocery distribution center. The complex includes three buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet of space. The property currently has 298,119 square feet of of freezer/cooler space, 608,435 square feet of dry warehouse space and 192,139 square feet of free-standing warehouse. The property also has substantial trailer storage, rail service by DGNP and employee parking, offering a competitive advantage.

"Kraft Heinz's move into Logistics Pointe Garland confirms the growing need for large-scale cold storage capabilities in North Texas," added Booth. "Conversion of urban logistics facilities to meet current cold storage requirements is complex; however Westmount has successful experience in these projects just as the area's population growth is driving increased demand for this type of specialized storage."

The Kraft Heinz Company will use the space for fulfillment and logistics. The company is the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion brands. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go.

Westmount was represented by Kevin Kelly at CBRE. The Kraft Heinz Company was represented by David Sours at CBRE.

About Westmount Realty Capital

Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.

Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:Westmount Realty Capital, LLC
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Westmount Realty Capital, Industrial Real Estate, Kraft
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
C. Pharr and Co. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share