Fishbowl Forms Innovation Council to Propel Technology Vision
Council Leverages Millennial Insights for Fresh Perspectives, Believes Other Businesses Can Benefit from Model
Millennials represent one of the largest and most influential demographic groups in both the workplace and marketplace today. Fishbowl recognized that this group could be instrumental in providing fresh perspectives and ideas that could be leveraged to propel the business into the future, as well as keep the company and brand relevant in the face of a rapidly changing economic landscape.
The council is comprised of top performers from various departments who have been nominated by their department heads. The selected council members meet monthly to discuss a variety of pre-determined topics that facilitate stimulating conversation and innovative idea-sharing.
"The Innovation Council was founded out of the sincere desire to gain deeper consumer and employee insights from this influential group," said Cacie Waller, Fishbowl's Director, Local Marketing Services. "I've truly enjoyed hearing from my peers and gaining an enhanced perspective. It's amazing to see how differently we all see things because we're each from different departments and backgrounds."
To date, the council has put forth a number of initiatives, most notably product improvements and enhanced partnership opportunities with social media outlets.
Fishbowl believes businesses of all types can benefit from a similar model to remain relevant by listening to the feedback of millennial employees – who also happen to be consumers.
"The primary consumer has shifted to an audience that mainly consists of the millennial generation and it is important to listen to this audience's feedback," continued Waller. "Businesses that take advantage of the new perspective that their millennial employees provide, and put it into practice, will continue to grow."
About Fishbowl, Inc.
Fishbowl Inc. empowers restaurants to become best-in-class marketers. Through its Customer Engagement Platform, Fishbowl provides deep insights to execute data-driven decisions and personalized marketing that drive brand preference and amplify guest sales and visits. Fishbowl's highly scalable, SaaS platform ingests data from myriad sources to uncover insights that can be leveraged across integrated digital marketing channels. Relied on by more than 70,000 restaurant locations to effectively engage
guests, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in Silicon Valley, Dallas, U.K., and India. For more information, please visit our website (http://www.fishbowl.com/
