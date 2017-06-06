Tea for Two at Buckingham Palace

Richard Hardy (left) and Simon French, MD (right)

Contact

AE Marketing Solutions

***@aemarketingsolutions.co.uk AE Marketing Solutions

End

-- SIMON French, MD of MILDREN Construction and his HSEQ Manager, Richard Hardy recently attended an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace.The Royal Garden Party was hosted by Lord McKenzie of Luton, President of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). Her Majesty The Queen is Patron and HRH The Duke of York attended as her representative to celebrate this centenary.The event was held to mark a century of hard work and dedication to save lives and reduce injuries. It also provided a fitting occasion to remember those whose lives had been lost or changed irrevocably through accidents or injury.Guests were treated to traditional afternoon tea in a variety of tents in the garden, with the Yeomen of the Guard holding ground and two military bands providing music throughout the afternoon.Mr French said: "Richard and I had an amazing day and were very honoured to be invited to such an auspicious occasion. RoSPA was originally formed to bring down the number of injuries caused by accidents and many of their original initiatives and accomplishments - such as The Tufty Club, Cycling Proficiency Test, mobile phone laws and fire resistant furnishings – we are all still familiar with today."Sixty years ago the Society created its own awards scheme to recognise the outstanding health and safety record of businesses and organisations from the UK and overseas. Mildren give the highest priority to Health and Safety and we have been fortunate to be Gold Award winners for 7 years in a row" he said.For more information about Mildren Construction, please visit their website at www.mildrenconstruction.co.uk or telephone 01202 487480. You can also follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.is a regional Civil Engineering and Building Contractor based at Hurn, Christchurch, operating throughout southern central England. Their work comprises individual projects in the value range of £0 toundertaken on behalf of public and private clients. Typicallyof total turnover is derived from public works. The company has developed long term relationships with consultants, regional/national suppliers and specialist sub-contractors and is thus able to provide a complete service to the industry.Mildren has built an enviable reputation through unrivalled local knowledge and excellent relationships with both customers and suppliers built over the last 29 years. Reviewing performance and planning for the future has become an integral part of our business model.Offering a fully integrated service from inception through to completion, they ensure their clients have direct access to the team behind every project. This approach creates a collaborative working relationship and builds trust between all parties involved.Mildren Construction hold many awards and memberships including:RoSPA Bournemouth Property Association ExorCHAS AchillesReleased by:Alexandra Eaton MCIM