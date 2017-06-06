 
News By Tag
* Mildren Construction
* Rospa
* Palace Garden Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bournemouth
  Dorset
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Tea for Two at Buckingham Palace

 
 
Richard Hardy (left) and Simon French, MD (right)
Richard Hardy (left) and Simon French, MD (right)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mildren Construction
Rospa
Palace Garden Party

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Bournemouth - Dorset - England

Subject:
Awards

BOURNEMOUTH, England - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- SIMON French, MD of MILDREN Construction and his HSEQ Manager, Richard Hardy recently attended an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Garden Party was hosted by Lord McKenzie of Luton, President of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). Her Majesty The Queen is Patron and HRH The Duke of York attended as her representative to celebrate this centenary.

The event was held to mark a century of hard work and dedication to save lives and reduce injuries.  It also provided a fitting occasion to remember those whose lives had been lost or changed irrevocably through accidents or injury.

Guests were treated to traditional afternoon tea in a variety of tents in the garden, with the Yeomen of the Guard holding ground and two military bands providing music throughout the afternoon.

Mr French said: "Richard and I had an amazing day and were very honoured to be invited to such an auspicious occasion.  RoSPA was originally formed to bring down the number of injuries caused by accidents and many of their original initiatives and accomplishments - such as The Tufty Club, Cycling Proficiency Test, mobile phone laws and fire resistant furnishings – we are all still familiar with today.

"Sixty years ago the Society created its own awards scheme to recognise the outstanding health and safety record of businesses and organisations from the UK and overseas.  Mildren give the highest priority to Health and Safety and we have been fortunate to be Gold Award winners for 7 years in a row" he said.

For more information about Mildren Construction, please visit their website at www.mildrenconstruction.co.uk or telephone 01202 487480. You can also follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.


Mildren Construction Ltd is a regional Civil Engineering and Building Contractor based at Hurn, Christchurch, operating throughout southern central England. Their work comprises individual projects in the value range of £0 to £10M undertaken on behalf of public and private clients. Typically 50% of total turnover is derived from public works. The company has developed long term relationships with consultants, regional/national suppliers and specialist sub-contractors and is thus able to provide a complete service to the industry.

Mildren has built an enviable reputation through unrivalled local knowledge and excellent relationships with both customers and suppliers built over the last 29 years. Reviewing performance and planning for the future has become an integral part of our business model.

Offering a fully integrated service from inception through to completion, they ensure their clients have direct access to the team behind every project. This approach creates a collaborative working relationship and builds trust between all parties involved.

Mildren Construction hold many awards and memberships including:

RoSPA          Bournemouth Property Association          Exor

CHAS          Achilles

Released by:

Alexandra Eaton MCIM Chartered Marketer

07861 899375

alex@aemarketingsolutions.co.uk

Contact
AE Marketing Solutions
***@aemarketingsolutions.co.uk
End
Source:Mildren Construction
Email:***@aemarketingsolutions.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Mildren Construction, Rospa, Palace Garden Party
Industry:Construction
Location:Bournemouth - Dorset - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AE Marketing Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share