Blue Whale Media Ltd Become Google AdWords Certified

Blue Whale Media feels proud to become a Google AdWords certified company.
 
 
Google Adwords Certification
Google Adwords Certification
 
MANCHESTER, England - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading website design Manchester company Blue Whale Media Ltd was recently awarded Google AdWords Certification. This accreditation is a major milestone for the Warrington-based company.

The website design Manchester agency has already made a mark in Liverpool, Cheshire, Manchester, London and Warrington, as a successful web designing company offering result-oriented online marketing services.

This latest achievement reinforces the company's reputation as an expert in Google AdWords programme.

Specialised Expertise

Google AdWords certification is an official recognition by Google that the awardee is an expert in the field of AdWords. As a Google AdWords-certified company, Blue Whale Media's expertise in online marketing now has an official and authoritative recognition.

More Benefits for Clients

Blue Whale Media received training from the Google team as part of its certification programme. The company now has in-depth and insider knowledge of AdWords programme.

All this means more benefits for clients, especially small and medium businesses that the website design Manchester agency caters to. Clients now have a reliable AdWords partner for their PPC campaigns.

The company can now help clients develop highly successful strategies by tapping into AdWords features and tools that non-certified companies may not be aware of.

With Blue Whale Media by their side, companies can expect high-performing PPC campaigns that maximise ROIs.

The accreditation also helps clients earn a competitive edge in the right and most efficient way.

About Blue Whale Media

Established in 2010, Blue Whale Media offers complete online marketing solutions, including web design, SEO, PPC marketing, social media marketing, website branding, content writing, blogging and app development services.

As a forward-thinking company, Blue Whale Media keeps itself abreast of the latest technologies and tools in all its areas of expertise.

The current certification is in keeping with this style of functioning of the company.

Visit the company's http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/manchester/web-design-manchester for more information.

Contact
Greeny Sweeney
01925 552 050
hello@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
Blue Whale Media Ltd News
