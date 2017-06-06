 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Alertus Technologies Expands Trade Show Presence at Cisco Live!

Emergency Mass Notification Company to Debut Larger, Interactive Booth
 
 
BELTSVILLE, Md. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Alertus Technologies, LLC, a market leader in emergency mass notification, announced today the company is expanding its presence at Cisco Live! June 25-29 in Las Vegas, NV. Alertus will be located at Booth 1221.

"We're excited to unveil our new interactive booth at Cisco Live," said Caroline Kilday, Sr. Marketing Manager of Alertus Technologies. "Our expanded area will create greater collaboration opportunities with show attendees."

Visitors to the booth will witness demonstrations of the innovative Alertus Emergency Notification System. The system is designed to cost-effectively integrate communications and facilities systems to monitor for emergency situations and speed the dissemination of urgent alert information. It leverages existing infrastructure and IT assets to seamlessly integrate disparate and legacy systems.

Additionally, Alertus – a Cisco Solution Partner – and Cisco have collaborated to create integrated solutions to meet the emergency communication needs of joint customers. The Alertus VoIP phone notification is integrated with Cisco phones to empower institutional and corporate customers to activate and take over their Cisco VoIP and Cisco Digital Signage Systems with urgent alerts. The integration also includes the Alertus Desktop Notification and other Alertus net-centric alerting endpoints.

The Alertus Emergency Notification System is deployed in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including critical infrastructure, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, corporations, medical centers, military bases, and government organizations. Customers include the University of Virginia, Princeton University, Florida State University, the Greater Baytown-Chambers County LEPC in Texas and Georgia-Pacific.

For more information on the Alertus and Cisco partnership visit,https://marketplace.cisco.com/catalog/companies/alertus-t....

Alertus Technologies Media Contact

Greg Smith, Public Relations Manager

866.425.3788 x784 | gsmith@alertus.com

About Alertus Technologies

Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification.

Greg Smith
***@alertus.com
