Alertus Technologies Expands Trade Show Presence at Cisco Live!
Emergency Mass Notification Company to Debut Larger, Interactive Booth
"We're excited to unveil our new interactive booth at Cisco Live," said Caroline Kilday, Sr. Marketing Manager of Alertus Technologies. "Our expanded area will create greater collaboration opportunities with show attendees."
Visitors to the booth will witness demonstrations of the innovative Alertus Emergency Notification System. The system is designed to cost-effectively integrate communications and facilities systems to monitor for emergency situations and speed the dissemination of urgent alert information. It leverages existing infrastructure and IT assets to seamlessly integrate disparate and legacy systems.
Additionally, Alertus – a Cisco Solution Partner – and Cisco have collaborated to create integrated solutions to meet the emergency communication needs of joint customers. The Alertus VoIP phone notification is integrated with Cisco phones to empower institutional and corporate customers to activate and take over their Cisco VoIP and Cisco Digital Signage Systems with urgent alerts. The integration also includes the Alertus Desktop Notification and other Alertus net-centric alerting endpoints.
The Alertus Emergency Notification System is deployed in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including critical infrastructure, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, corporations, medical centers, military bases, and government organizations. Customers include the University of Virginia, Princeton University, Florida State University, the Greater Baytown-Chambers County LEPC in Texas and Georgia-Pacific.
For more information on the Alertus and Cisco partnership visit,https://marketplace.cisco.com/
About Alertus Technologies
Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification.
