Braces from Exeter Orthodontics Bring Straighter, Brighter Smiles to Reading
Braces in Reading cost only $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics.
This all-inclusive price is one of the lowest in the city of Reading. Whether patients need an x-ray, an adjustment, or an emergency visit, there are no hidden fees. Exams, retainers, and repairs are all included in this low price.
"We specialize in braces for teens and adults all day, every day," explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. He has over a quarter century of orthodontic experience. "Through this process, we have developed an increased efficiency that helps us keep costs low."
Transparent Invisalign aligners have become a popular alternative to traditional braces and are also available in Reading for only $3,995. There are several differences between the two procedures, but Dr. Pardini and the rest of the team at Exeter Orthodontics can help patients choose the best option for their smile.
To learn more about braces in Reading, request an appointment at Exeter Orthodontics today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
About Exeter Orthodontics:
Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
