GrooveCar Demonstrates Online Car Buying Innovation
The latest online auto buying innovation at booth #300 CUNA ACUC Show in Las Vegas
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- GrooveCar, the nation's leading online auto buying resource for credit unions and its auto leasing program, CU Xpress Lease, will be exhibiting at the Las Vegas CUNA ACUC conference, June 25-28, 2017. The theme of the 2017 conference will be "Discover," focusing on the future of the credit union movement. The event explores trends that are reshaping the industry and will fuel growth through new ways of thinking. "This is a very exciting time in the credit union industry, CUNA's ACUC is taking the lead on promoting the need to stay ahead of trends. When credit unions are provided the right tools, the world opens to new opportunities,"
Reaching members through innovation is part of the forward-thinking programs available at GrooveCar. "As banks begin to get into online car buying, the GrooveCar resource has been ahead of this trend, with years of providing a car shopping experience to members and at the same time offering an auto lease program. Our leasing program makes credit unions competitive 100 percent of the time during the buying process. Credit unions are remaining relevant at every buying stage and staying competitive on many fronts, now is the time to solidify your position with members and strategic partners for the future," O'Hare states.
Credit unions will be able to experience first-hand the lead generation features built into the platform while at the show, through live demonstrations. Users of the platform can witness how the program is designed to acknowledge when members are performing different tasks during their car buying journey. Engagement with members is just one of the features that will really stand out for first time users. "We continue to provide a seamless digital experience whether it's from a stationary computer or on the go from a mobile device, it's meeting the member where they are, with what they need," adds O'Hara.
Members look to their credit unions to be innovative in financial advice and the products they provide. Offering members, a product that can be up and running in a short period of time, helps credit unions reach that goal. During the show, Robert O'Hara will be available to discuss customized platforms available that are designed to further a credit union's needs to be innovative with member offerings.
About GrooveCar:
Founded in 1999, GrooveCar provides automotive loan growth solutions to credit unions nationwide while providing their members, as well as the general public, with the most informative and user-friendly auto search engine. With its expansive dealership network surpassing five million vehicles, GrooveCar facilitates the entire car buying process, including shopping, researching, buying, leasing, and financing. Through the national auto-leasing program CU Xpress Lease, credit unions can take advantage of leasing opportunities in the new and pre-owned vehicle market. CU Xpress is the leading credit union lease program in the nation. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.
About CU Xpress Lease:
A lease product specifically designed for the credit union to reap the benefits of leasing while maintaining control of the credit process. CU Xpress Lease and its affiliated companies bring decades of experience in auto remarketing and lease servicing to meet the needs of credit unions and their members. With offices in Bedford, Texas; Lebanon, NJ and Hauppauge, New York, an experienced infrastructure is ready to provide credit unions with an innovative product without the risk.
