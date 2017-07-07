Allergic disease and the modern epidemic | Allergies 2017

Contact

-- This year's event is a two-day meeting focused on providing the best educational experience for the allergy community. It will offer those in the field of allergy, asthma, and clinical immunology from the UK and around the world the opportunity to meet specialists, researchers and allied health professionals in an atmosphere conducive to medical, scientific and social progression. Opening in four weeks, the upcoming event will provide those in attendance with the knowledge they seek, the CPD credits they need, and the networking opportunities they require.The main objectives of Allergies 2017 are to provide current information about the diagnosis, treatment and management in allergy, asthma and immunology. This conference is a setting for interdisciplinary exchange among professionals whilst providing an excellent opportunity for participants to interact with colleagues and experts in the field.By participating in this must attend conference, attendees can expect to evaluate new trends, techniques, therapies and diagnostic procedures within the allergies landscape.After the 4th Annual Allergies Conference attendees will be able to:• Discuss the purified allergens for allergy research and molecular diagnostics• Describe how current medications differ from those used in the past to manage allergic disease and asthma• Describe how clinicians can bring together research and real-world scenarios for the benefit of the patient• Identify if there is an association between breast milk components and allergy risk in infants• Understand the current products on the market to treat grass and birch pollen allergies• List the current challenges and potential solutions to in patient recruitment and phenology• Discuss the Interpretation of standard IgE sensitisation tests (skin prick testing and serum specific IgE)• Describe the trends in improving the sensitivity and increasing the clinical applicability of allergy diagnostic testsAllergies 2017 attendees will have access to network with companies across the complete pharma supply chain. With its unique blend of unprecedented global influence and the infrastructure to advance relationships between buyers and sellers. This year's conference will provide a platform of solutions and ideas unlike any other. If you want to get involved please visit www.allergies-event.comFurther information including a detailed conference agenda is available to online at www.allergies-event.com/prlog4th Allergies Conference6th – 7th July 2017London, UKwww.allergies-event.comFollow the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn at #smiallergiesAllergies 2017 is proudly sponsored by DBV Technologies and Indoor Biotechnologies