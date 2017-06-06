Country(s)
Industry News
Bridgeport's new multi-port transition fittings save time and money
Contractors simply squeeze fittings' tabs to install or remove
Bridgeport's patent-pending 4357-NM transition fittings also allow for EMT sleeves to provide effective mechanical protection for NM cable conductors.
With Bridgeport's 4357-NM multi-port transition fittings, cable port capacity consists of one cable per port: 14/2 to 10/3; or two cables per port: 14/2, 12/2, 10/2.
Bridgeport's patent-pending, CETLus Listed, Mighty-Merge 4357-NM Multi-Port Transition Fittings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
