Bridgeport's new multi-port transition fittings save time and money

Contractors simply squeeze fittings' tabs to install or remove
 
Bridgeport's new multi-port transition fittings save contractors time and money
Bridgeport's new multi-port transition fittings save contractors time and money
STRATFORD, Conn. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Bridgeport's new Mighty-Merge® 4357-NM Multi-Port Transition Fittings transition multiple nonmetallic cables into 3/4-inch EMT. Contractors simply squeeze the fittings' tabs to install or remove the cables. The 4357-NM is perfect for prefabrication of bundles of nonmetallic cable.

Bridgeport's patent-pending 4357-NM transition fittings also allow for EMT sleeves to provide effective mechanical protection for NM cable conductors.

With Bridgeport's 4357-NM multi-port transition fittings, cable port capacity consists of one cable per port: 14/2 to 10/3; or two cables per port: 14/2, 12/2, 10/2.

Bridgeport's patent-pending, CETLus Listed, Mighty-Merge 4357-NM Multi-Port Transition Fittings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.

