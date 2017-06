HCL Technologies Achieves AWS Storage Competency Status

End

-- HCL Technologies (http://www.hcltech.com/)(HCL), a leading global IT services company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status (https://aws.amazon.com/backup-recovery/partner-solutions/). This designation recognizes that HCL provides design, implementation, and management services to help customers successfully achieve their storage goals on AWS.Achieving the AWS Storage Competency differentiates HCL as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with deep domain expertise in the following core storage categories – Backup & Recovery, Primary Storage, Archive, or Business Continuance/Disaster Recovery (BCDR), having developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly in the AWS Cloud; and in this case, demonstrates HCL's commitment to making the cloud work and deliver real benefits to its customers."HCL is proud and excited to be one of the first APN Partners to achieve AWS Storage Competency status," said. "While this is yet another milestone that highlights HCL's commitment to enhancing our competencies on AWS, it also underscores HCL's stated Mode 2 strategy to invest in developing skills, competencies, partnerships, and solutions that will help solve our customer's most pressing business and technology challenges."AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program ( https://aws.amazon.com/ partners/competencies/ ) to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.HCL Technologies has more than 20 years of experience in managing various Data Center (DC) services like hosting, storage, network, backup, and Disaster Recovery (DR). The company has created, tested, and successfully implemented various standardized offerings that are targeted to utilize AWS Storage Services – Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon S3 Standard-Infrequent Access, and Amazon Glacier. HCL has a strong customer base and many references where customers have migrated storage and backup to AWS specifically. HCL's storage related solutions, such as BackupNxt and RecoverNxt, are widely accepted in the market and are based on its experience and global best practices.HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7.0 billion, for 12 Months ended 31March, 2017. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCEAutonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business.HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 115,973 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. 