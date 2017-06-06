 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Wine & Design Launches First Arizona Location

Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates North Scottsdale Studio With Week of Fun
 
 
wine design photo 2
wine design photo 2
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine & Design (http://www.wineanddesign.com/), the leading paint and sip franchise that provides chic, upbeat spaces for memories and masterpieces, announces the opening of its first Arizona location in North Scottsdale. To celebrate the opening, Wine & Design is inviting the community to five days of festivities starting Tuesday, June 13 to Saturday, June 17 packed with themed parties, discounted classes, giveaways and other special offers.

With an extensive art background, franchisee Sarah Glover plans to bring Wine & Design to the North Scottsdale area and introduce locals to the unique concept. Sarah was an administrator at Emerson College while she lived in Boston and at Scottsdale Artists' School after moving to Arizona. Prior to joining Wine & Design, she was the Communications Director at Professional Golf Association for three years, affiliated with the CruiseOne franchise for another three years and currently owns her own photo booth company, Casablanca Photo Booths. Growing up, Sarah's father was a theater director and her mother was an actress, which inspired her enthusiasm for the arts.

"Art has always been one of my biggest passions and I'm honored to bring Wine & Design to Arizona," said Sarah, studio owner. "I look forward to joining the vibrant community and sharing my skills with locals to create lasting memories."

With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.

"Opening our first location in Arizona is a huge milestone in our nationwide expansion and we couldn't be more excited for Sarah," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "Sarah has many years of experience in art and business management and we are certain that with her expertise this North Scottsdale location will be extremely successful."

Wine & Design's North Scottsdale studio is located at 16459 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. C-101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call 480-247-6836, email northscottsdale.az@wineanddesign.com or visit www.wineanddesign.com/northscottsdale.

The full schedule of the five-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:

Date:          Tuesday, June 13th – Grand Opening Celebration

Time:          4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ribbon cutting, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. class

Details:          Grand opening celebration with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, prizes and giveaways. $ 20 class. *First 10 guests free with code NSGO80

Date:          Wednesday, June 14thWork Hard, Play Hard

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          Complimentary wine, appetizers and live music. $20 class and each participant receives $50 off a future team building event.

Date:          Thursday, June 15thBYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party

Time:          7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Details:          BOGO Class.Bring your best friend for a night of fun!

Date:          Friday, June 16thDate Night Couple Painting

Time:          7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Details:          BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting with prizes and giveaways all night!

Date:          Saturday, June 17thKids Buzz Shindig

Time:          1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Details:          $15 kid's classes, complimentary bubbles, popcorn and Italian Ices with prizes and giveaways.

###

About Wine & Design

Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece" in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists, or self-proclaimed pros that result in an individualized work of art. Wine & Design accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes, and we offer programs through our five lines of business: Private Parties offer a creative twist for showers, birthday parties and reunions, just to name a few; Art Buzz Kids programs include children's classes, summer camps and 'Parent and Me' programs; Design On Wheels brings the painting party to your home, office or event venue; Team Building packages merge art, teamwork and fun for your business or organization; and Paint it Forward programs are available each month with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity. For more information on our programs, or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com. Wine & Design is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. and has 70 studios nationwide.
End
Source:Wine & Design
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
