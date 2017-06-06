News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wine & Design Launches First Arizona Location
Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates North Scottsdale Studio With Week of Fun
With an extensive art background, franchisee Sarah Glover plans to bring Wine & Design to the North Scottsdale area and introduce locals to the unique concept. Sarah was an administrator at Emerson College while she lived in Boston and at Scottsdale Artists' School after moving to Arizona. Prior to joining Wine & Design, she was the Communications Director at Professional Golf Association for three years, affiliated with the CruiseOne franchise for another three years and currently owns her own photo booth company, Casablanca Photo Booths. Growing up, Sarah's father was a theater director and her mother was an actress, which inspired her enthusiasm for the arts.
"Art has always been one of my biggest passions and I'm honored to bring Wine & Design to Arizona," said Sarah, studio owner. "I look forward to joining the vibrant community and sharing my skills with locals to create lasting memories."
With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.
"Opening our first location in Arizona is a huge milestone in our nationwide expansion and we couldn't be more excited for Sarah," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "Sarah has many years of experience in art and business management and we are certain that with her expertise this North Scottsdale location will be extremely successful."
Wine & Design's North Scottsdale studio is located at 16459 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. C-101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call 480-247-6836, email northscottsdale.az@
The full schedule of the five-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:
Date: Tuesday, June 13th – Grand Opening Celebration
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ribbon cutting, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. class
Details: Grand opening celebration with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, prizes and giveaways. $ 20 class. *First 10 guests free with code NSGO80
Date: Wednesday, June 14th – Work Hard, Play Hard
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: Complimentary wine, appetizers and live music. $20 class and each participant receives $50 off a future team building event.
Date: Thursday, June 15th – BYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Details: BOGO Class.Bring your best friend for a night of fun!
Date: Friday, June 16th – Date Night Couple Painting
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Details: BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting with prizes and giveaways all night!
Date: Saturday, June 17th – Kids Buzz Shindig
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Details: $15 kid's classes, complimentary bubbles, popcorn and Italian Ices with prizes and giveaways.
###
About Wine & Design
Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece"
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse