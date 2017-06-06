 
Etech Global Services Promotes Executive Team

 
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Etech Global Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Iyoob to Chief Customer Officer and Ronnie Mize to Chief Security Officer.

Jim has 25+ years of contact center outsourcing experience in inbound, outbound, chat operations, and social media management spanning across the globe; domestic, nearshore, and offshore. His expertise includes operational performance management, e-commerce sales and service with an impeccable track record of innovation and advanced business intelligence. One of his strongest suits is being able to assist customers in launching and developing their live chat operations into a world-class customer experience solution.

In this senior role, Jim will have responsibility for Etech's strategy, marketing, business development, IT, program implementation, operational excellence and product development across all of Etech's existing lines of business – Etech, Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS), Etech Technology Solutions (ETS), and Etech Social Media Solutions. He is passionate, driven, and an energetic business leader with a strong desire to remain ahead of the curve in outsourcing solutions and service delivery.

Ronnie Mize's background includes extensive experience in technology development and deployment as well as implementation of business processes and defined methodology. He formed a network technology consulting firm in 1994 which he eventually spun off before becoming a member of the Etech team. Ronnie Mize joined Etech in 1999 as a Computer Telephony Engineer and has served as Technology Manager, Director of Program Implementation and Business Development, and Technology Director. Since 2010, Ronnie has served as the VP of Information Technology with divisions in the U.S., India, and Jamaica. Ronnie attended school at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas and Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

In his new role, Ronnie will be responsible for the development and oversight of policies and programs intended for the mitigation of compliance, operational, and reputational security risk strategies relating to the protection of people, intellectual assets and tangible property.

"We must continue to develop leaders capable of serving and developing our most precious asset, Etech's people, enhancing client relationships, and delivering superb execution around security, compliance and business opportunities" said Etech's President Matt Rocco.

Congratulation Jim and Ronnie, and wishing you both incredible success as we move forward into a rapidly changing world!

Click to Share