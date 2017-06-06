Country(s)
Industry News
Full Figured Fashion Week (FFFWeek®) Celebrates Its Ninth Year
Full Figured Fashion Week (FFFWeek) returns to New York for its ninth year. Produced by DeVoe Signature events, the annual week-long plus centric business and fashion event has become the hallmark of the full figured fashion world and serves as the platform for new brands and companies to connect with the plus size consumer. Also returning in the marquee role of presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year is renowned international brand Fit for Me by Fruit of the Loom.
As the presenting sponsor, Fit for Me will showcase its latest collections during FFFWeek's closing event, the Runway Showcase and Awards Show as well as play host to the media and event attendees with events throughout the week focused on sharing expert advice on how "a great look starts with a great foundation" and embracing your curves while doing so. Also, returning this year in the role of corporate sponsors are famed retailers Ashley Stewart and Lane Bryant.
When Full Figured Fashion Week first launched in 2009, it began with a mission to empower plus size women through fashion. Over the years, FFFWeek® has evolved to match the industry's growing focus on the plus-size business opportunity as well. The success of the annual week-long event in New York has led FFFWeek® to become the number one networking opportunity for all businesses with products and services for plus size women, connecting brands with curvy influencers — the bloggers, independent designers, fashion industry professionals, and entrepreneurs in attendance who are driving the plus-size market.
FFFWeek® continues to be a plus industry must-attend event as it continually expands by adding diverse events as well as new and emerging brands to be showcased. This year, Ms. DeVoe will debut a Big and Tall fashion showcase presented by MVP Collections, a menswear collection founded by Mo Vaughn, the former three-time MLB All-Star and MVP. Taking place on Thursday, June 15th at 404 Event Space, this will be the first time that a men's fashion show will be a featured event during Full Figured Fashion Week. "MVP Collections is excited to partner with Full Figured Fashion Week this year, and to participate in the first-ever men's big and tall fashion show. We are honored to be able to showcase our men's collection and provide male customers with stylish and affordable fashion options," MVP Collections said. Other featured menswear brands at the inaugural show include Brandon Kyles Menswear and the launch of SOS Denim.
Highlights for FFFWeek® 2017 include:
- Sunday's Film, Art and Music Festival, celebrating the creative talents of the plus community, which also serves as the kick-off to the Week's events.
- Monday's Copyright Infringement Workshop (Mon)
- Wednesday's 7th Annual All White Cruise — one of the most sought after ticket
- The Curvy Expo, which provides an opportunity for plus focused brands and businesses to connect with attendees
- Saturday's Runway Showcase and Industry Awards where the latest collections of fashion brands and retailers parade down the runway and where pioneers and industry leaders are recognized for their overall contributions and achievements in the full-figured world and beyond.
New to this year's edition of FFFWeek® includes a charitable partnership. Full Figured Fashion Week is teaming with The Bottomless Closet, an organization that offers an innovative approach to workforce preparation for disadvantaged New York City women transitioning from unemployment and public assistance to work. On Friday, June 16th, there will be a Dance-A-thon to benefit the Bottomless Closet as well as provide opportunities for guests to donate clothing at "drops" throughout the week.
Full Figured Fashion Week features a full schedule of events including fashion shows, networking events, business development workshops, and more - all catering to the plus community. FFFWeek® 2017 runs from June 11th through the 17th.
For more information on Full Figured Fashion Week and the full schedule of events for this season, please visit the website at www.fffweek.com.
ABOUT FULL FIGURED FASHION WEEK®
Full Figured Fashion Week (FFFWeek®) is produced by DeVoe Signature Events (DSE), a boutique events management company with an extensive background in the production of fashion-related events and a strong and effective mix of proven plus industry experience and success. With over 20 years of fashion event production in the plus size industry, Full Figured Fashion Week and DSE continue to receive accolades throughout the plus community and national and international media coverage of the event. For more information on Full Figured Fashion Week, visit www.fffweek.com.
ABOUT FRUIT OF THE LOOM
Fruit of the Loom knows the power of positive underwear. That's why we've been helping families pull on a daily pick-me-up for over 160 years. We make colorful, smile-inducing clothes with fits that won't quit. And we're wallet-friendly too. From hipsters to hoodies, boxers to bras, and sleepwear to socks, our clothes are made so you can grab the world by the waistband and start your day happy. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, visit www.fruit.com.
About Ashley Stewart
Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that stands for uncompromising style, fashion, fit & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Ashley Stewart has captured the hearts and minds of curvy women since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 90 stores across the United States, a rapidly growing e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com, as well as an industry leading social media presence @byashleystewart and growing multimedia arm at AshleyTV. Ashley Stewart stands for uncompromising style, fashion, fit and empowerment for the trend-savvy woman who flaunts her curves. From the perfect pair of jeans, church flow dresses, smoking hot outfits, and #DaretoBare intimates, Ashley Stewart has you covered.
About Lane Bryant®
Lane Bryant® is the nation's leading women's specialty size apparel brand, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 14-28. The Lane Bryant collection includes a wide selection of career to fashion conscious apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery and Cacique® intimate apparel. Lane Bryant® fashions are available nationwide at its 781 Lane Bryant stores, and online. Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Please visit lanebryant.com and cacique.com for store locations and the latest fashion trend information.
Contact
Quintessential Media
***@qmedia-pr.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse