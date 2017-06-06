Full Figured Fashion Week (FFFWeek®) Celebrates Its Ninth Year

Full Figured Fashion Week (FFFWeek) returns to New York for its ninth year. Produced by DeVoe Signature events, the annual week-long plus centric business and fashion event has become the hallmark of the full figured fashion world and serves as the platform for new brands and companies to connect with the plus size consumer. Also returning in the marquee role of presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year is renowned international brand Fit for Me by Fruit of the Loom.