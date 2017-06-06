News By Tag
Get your questions answered on Hurtigruten
We regularly receive a lot of queries from interested travelers, who want more information on Hurtigruten and cruise ships in Norway.
A lot of people have a desire to travel on Hurtigruten, but are not yet sure how to arrange the trip and want insider tips on the best routes, sights and experiences.
For this reason, Norsk Rejsebureau is arranging several informational events and counseling sessions for anyone interested in traveling on Hurtigruten to get tips and help arranging their travel.
We are looking forward to hear from many Hurtigruten-
We will also launch new content with free information regarding Hurtigruten on our new section about Hurtigruten on our website. You can read our section on Hurtigruten with free travel tips here: http://norskrejsebureau.dk/
If you are more interested in the Q&A session, you can see more here: https://greenticket.dk/
