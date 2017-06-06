News By Tag
Palm Beach Business Lawyer David Steinfeld named Top Lawyer in Florida for 5 consecutive years
The Legal Network bestows this limited recognition on only those attorneys who demonstrate significant excellence and ethics in the practice of law. Mr. Steinfeld has been recognized as a Top Lawyer in Florida by The Legal Network in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, a Florida Super Lawyer, Florida Legal Elite, Top Attorney in South Florida, and one of the Best Lawyers in America along with other recognitions.
The Law Office of David Steinfeld is a business litigation law firm. If you or your business is sued or need to use the Courts or to mediate or arbitrate, David Steinfeld's expertise in business litigation is what you want. The Law Office of David Steinfeld provides representation in all kinds of business claims such as contracts, business torts, UCC disputes, consumer protection claims such as deceptive and unfair trade practices and fair debt collection practices, theft of trade secrets, breach of fiduciary duties, corporate governance/management problems, professional and on-line defamation, creditor's rights, creditor's adversary actions in bankruptcy, judgment enforcement, appeals, arbitration, and mediation.
Free videos and articles on Florida business law, the management of electronic data for businesses, and real estate disputes are at http://www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com
