RelyMD Partners with CarolinaEast Medical Center to Provide Employees Virtual Healthcare Benefit
RelyMD provides statewide virtual health services 24/7/365 with access to board-certified emergency medicine physicians. This web and mobile-based approach allows adult and pediatric patients to quickly obtain high-quality medical care – via an internet connection and web browser or app on a smartphone or tablet – with one of RelyMD's 100 Triangle-based physicians.
"RelyMD was founded and is staffed by a group of board-certified emergency room physicians so we understand how busy the lives of healthcare workers can be and how hectic their schedules can get," said Dr. Bobby Park, director of virtual healthcare for RelyMD. "We're excited to partner with another North Carolina-based healthcare group in CarolinaEast Medical Center to provide them with a convenient time- and cost-effective alternative to emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. Our goal is to make life a little bit easier for these busy working professionals."
"CarolinaEast is very excited about our partnership with RelyMD and to offer virtual medical care to our team members and their dependents,"
About RelyMD: RelyMD is a virtual health service that provides 24/7 access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors for both children and adults via video consultation. Patients are able to seek treatment from a doctor with an average wait time of less than 10 minutes via web browser or mobile app. RelyMD is owned and staffed by Wake Emergency Physicians, PA, a group of 100 emergency medicine physicians who provide care to approximately 300,000 patients annually at hospitals throughout the region. To learn more about how RelyMD works, visit www.relymd.com.
About CarolinaEast Medical Center: Since we first began serving our community in 1962 in the old St. Lukes Hospital, we've grown right along with our region. Over the years we've added new beds and new technology. Opening as the "ultra modern" 100 bed Craven County Hospital in 1963, the 21st Century CarolinaEast Health System is a 350 bed, multi-facility health care provider to the five county Coastal Carolina Region. Each year, we are privileged to have over 360,000 opportunities to touch the lives of our neighbors. CarolinaEast is the only 5 Star CMS rated hospital in North Carolina.
