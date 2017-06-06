 
News By Tag
* Telemedicine
* North Carolina
* New Bern
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


RelyMD Partners with CarolinaEast Medical Center to Provide Employees Virtual Healthcare Benefit

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Telemedicine
* North Carolina
* New Bern

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Raleigh - North Carolina - US

RALEIGH, N.C. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- RelyMD, North Carolina's only independent telehealth service, is partnering with CarolinaEast Health System,  a 350 bed, multi-facility health care provider located in New Bern with physician practices in four counties, that serves the Coastal Carolina region. All CarolinaEast employees and their dependents who utilize the company's health plan will have access to RelyMD as an alternative to urgent care or after-hours visits for non-emergency injuries and illnesses. Each visit will come at a reduced rate of $20.

RelyMD provides statewide virtual health services 24/7/365 with access to board-certified emergency medicine physicians.  This web and mobile-based approach allows adult and pediatric patients to quickly obtain high-quality medical care – via an internet connection and web browser or app on a smartphone or tablet – with one of RelyMD's 100 Triangle-based physicians.

"RelyMD was founded and is staffed by a group of board-certified emergency room physicians so we understand how busy the lives of healthcare workers can be and how hectic their schedules can get," said Dr. Bobby Park, director of virtual healthcare for RelyMD. "We're excited to partner with another North Carolina-based healthcare group in CarolinaEast Medical Center to provide them with a convenient time- and cost-effective alternative to emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. Our goal is to make life a little bit easier for these busy working professionals."

"CarolinaEast is very excited about our partnership with RelyMD and to offer virtual medical care to our team members and their dependents," said Lesley Hunter, Asst. Vice President, Human Resources with CarolinaEast. "RelyMD's innovative technology allows our staff to seek healthcare wherever they are, avoiding wait times and expensive ER visits. We know this service will be an excellent enhancement to our current benefit offerings."

For more information on RelyMD, visit www.relymd.com.

About RelyMD: RelyMD is a virtual health service that provides 24/7 access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors for both children and adults via video consultation. Patients are able to seek treatment from a doctor with an average wait time of less than 10 minutes via web browser or mobile app. RelyMD is owned and staffed by Wake Emergency Physicians, PA, a group of 100 emergency medicine physicians who provide care to approximately 300,000 patients annually at hospitals throughout the region. To learn more about how RelyMD works, visit www.relymd.com.

About CarolinaEast Medical Center: Since we first began serving our community in 1962 in the old St. Lukes Hospital, we've grown right along with our region. Over the years we've added new beds and new technology. Opening as the "ultra modern" 100 bed Craven County Hospital in 1963, the 21st Century CarolinaEast Health System is a 350 bed, multi-facility health care provider to the five county Coastal Carolina Region. Each year, we are privileged to have over 360,000 opportunities to touch the lives of our neighbors. CarolinaEast is the only 5 Star CMS rated hospital in North Carolina.

Contact
Lindsay Priester, Rountree Communications
***@rickrountree.com
End
Source:RelyMD
Email:***@rickrountree.com Email Verified
Tags:Telemedicine, North Carolina, New Bern
Industry:Health
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rountree Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share