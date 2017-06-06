Fort Myers Attorney Luis E. Rivera Earns Board Certification as Consumer Bankruptcy Specialist

Board Certified Bankruptcy Lawyer Luis Rivera

-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Luis E. Rivera successfully met all the requirements and earned national certification as a Consumer Bankruptcy Specialist from the American Board of Certification. In 2016, Rivera earned certification as a Business Bankruptcy Specialist and now is one of only eleven attorneys in Florida who hold these dual certifications by the American Board of Certification.Rivera has broad experience in business litigation, bankruptcy, creditors' rights and insolvency counseling. In addition to his law practice, he serves as a U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee for the Middle District of Florida. As a trustee, Rivera is routinely involved in the liquidation of business enterprises, including the recovery and sale of assets; the investigation, development, and prosecution of litigation to recover funds for creditors; and the reconciliation and payment of claims held by creditors.Rivera is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine for eight consecutive years (2009-2016) for his work in business litigation. In 2015, he was honored by the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Bar as the recipient of the Alexander L. Paskay Professionalism Award.Rivera received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in New Orleans (B.A., magna cum laude, 2001) and his law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law (J.D., 2005). He can be reached at luis.rivera@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Rivera or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.