June 2017
CIMdata's VP of Research Featured in Webinar on How Modern Forces Are Redefining the Use of PLM

The webinar will discuss how building PLM and other enterprise applications on cloud platforms enables tight integration and collaboration during the ideation and product development process.
 
 
CIMdata's Stan Przybylinski to join webinar
CIMdata's Stan Przybylinski to join webinar
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces that Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata's Vice President of Research, will be featured in a webinar, titled "Cloud Platforms, Millennials, and Salesforce...How modern forces redefine the use of PLM."

While the cloud has transformed most enterprise application categories, the majority of PLM systems used today rely on decades-old technology. Cloud platforms, such as Salesforce, enable tighter collaboration with internal and external partners, including customers. The Millennial workforce also demands the latest technologies to support preferred work habits and communications. To address this, PLM solutions must support a wide range of new use cases and user types, and innovative ways to collaborate. This leads to new ways to think about PLM, the product record, and how to provide a better user experience and a higher level of customer satisfaction.

The webinar, sponsored by PropelPLM, will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT. Mr. Przybylinski will be joined by PropelPLM's CEO, Mr. Ray Hein, and Vice President of Marketing, Mr. Miguel Tam.

Webinar attendees will learn:

•How cloud technologies have improved the latest generation of PLM systems.

•What a product innovation platform is and how it supports PLM.

•How new cloud PLM solutions can foster improved customer participation throughout the entire product lifecycle.

To learn more or to register for the free webinar visit: http://www2.propelplm.com/CIMdata-Redefining_PLM_Webinar....


About Stan Przybylinski

Stan Przybylinski has over 30 years of experience in the development of business-enabling IT solutions for research, engineering, and manufacturing organizations worldwide. He has worked in R&D, marketing, and communications with both Fortune 100 companies and small organizations. At CIMdata he is responsible for the firm's research agenda, including the CIMdata PLM Market Analysis Report series. Over his career, Mr. Przybylinski has been directly involved with selection, consulting, integration, and implementation of large-scale PLM solutions, and has worked on projects for both PLM solution providers and end-user organizations in the automotive, aerospace, consumer packaged goods, high-tech, and medical devices industries. He has spoken on PLM-related topics in Europe, North America, and Asia.

