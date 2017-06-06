News By Tag
How to Profit from Rental Properties
Of course, you'll have to pay the mortgage, insurance, property taxes, and more. But, this won't be a problem if you know the following about how to profit from rental properties:
• Go big on the down payment. In ideal circumstances, you'd pay cash outright for a rental property. And, in normal circumstances, you'd put down 20 percent for a down payment. But, this isn't your primary residence. So, if you need a mortgage, you're essential putting your own home at-risk. Minimize this risk by going big on the down payment. This will have several benefits, including a smaller monthly obligation and quicker equity build.
• Only buy when the price is right. One of the single biggest mistakes new property investors make is to pay too much. In real estate, the money is made at the buy -- not thereafter. So, only look at steals and not just ordinary deals. This will be a huge help because it won't strain you financially.
• Know what you'll put into the home. Before you commit to buying a rental property, know full well what it will cost to get it in good condition. Get at least three estimates from experienced, licensed contractors. Then, add 20 percent as a contingency (because you'll probably need it).
• Hire a property management service. There's nothing like turning an actual profit from a rental property. And, this is much easier done with a property management service. The percentage you pay will be more than worthwhile.
Another tip is to incrementally increase the rent every year. It doesn't have to be much, but it's a very good practice.
Kim Bagnell Thaler is a pioneer among Florida Keys realtors. Regarded as one of the most influential realtors in the middle and upper keys, she provides expert and professional real estate service.
With her vast knowledge, 20 years experience and commitment to the highest ethical standards, Kim remains a standout among other Florida Keys Real Estate Agents.For help finding just the right Upper Keys Real Estate please see http://www.kimbagnell.com
Contact
Kim Bagnell Thaler
***@oceansir.com
