Recruiting Firm Aureus Group Recognized by Forbes
Leading staffing and recruitment agency Aureus Group, based in Omaha, Nebraska has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top professional recruiting firms in America.
Forbes partnered with analytics firm Statista to compile the list which ranks recruitment agencies that place candidates in roles with less than $100,000 in annual income. Aureus Group is ranked #105 in the group of 250 firms.
Selection was based on industry research and survey results involving recruiters, employees who have worked with recruiters, and HR managers. Survey participants were asked to recommend up to ten recruiting firms (excluding their own). Rankings were established based on the number of recommendations received. An estimated total of 20,000 recommendations were submitted as part of the survey process. Firms with most recommendations ranked the highest.
Forbes is a global media company, focusing on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. The company publishes Forbes, Forbes Asia, and Forbes Europe magazines, as well as Forbes.com.
ABOUT AUREUS GROUP:
Aureus Group is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. Aureus Group specializes in the areas of accounting and finance, information systems and information technology, and executive search. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, contract/project staffing, and interim executive. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Aureus Group has regional offices located in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa. Aureus Group is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.
ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:
C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions, a managed services provider; AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.
Contact
Mary Carrick, Sr. Communication Specialist
Aureus Group
***@aureusgroup.com
