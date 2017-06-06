James L. Manfre Announces Launch of New Law Firm

James Manfre

Contact

James Manfre

***@gmail.com James Manfre

End

-- James L. Manfre is pleased to announce the launch of his new law practice, the Law Offices of James L. Manfre.The firm will offer legal counsel for cases involving family, criminal, trust and estates, real estate, business, and immigration law.Manfre, who served as Flagler County Sheriff from 2000 to 2003, and 2012 to 2016, has been practicing law for 32 years. Most recently, he practiced law with local firm Nowell, Bayer & McGuire."I have been serving the community publicly and privately for the past twenty years and I'm proud to offer these services again as I transition to public life," said Manfre. "I look forward to serving all of Flagler County with my legal expertise."The Law Offices of James L. Manfre is located in West Point Plaza at 389 Palm Coast Pkwy, SW, Palm Coast, FL, 32137. They can be reached via email at manfre.james@gmail.com, by phone at 386-793-0216 or online at http://jamesmanfre.com.###The Manfre Law Firm is a a general practice law firm concentrating in real estate, business, trust and estates, family and criminal law. The firm prides itself on great customer service at reasonable rates. It is important that clients are satisfied with the firm's legal services and are involved in the decision-making throughout the legal process.