Wizard World To Screen 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' With Barry Bostwick In Chicago, Sat., August 26
Film's Star Barry Bostwick To Host Screening; 'Midnight Madness' Shadow Cast To Perform
Wizard World, the leading producer of pop culture events nationwide, is expanding its footprint in the entertainment industry. Tickets are available in advance for $20 at www.wizardworld.com. VIP packages with meet & greets and t-shirts are also available.
"Wizard World is excited to bring this all-time cult favorite to our fans in Chicago," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "It exemplifies the additional emphasis we are placing on programming and extra activities at our shows to enhance the entertainment value for attendees throughout the weekend."
"We are looking forward to bringing the original Rocky Horror Picture Show to Wizard World Comic Con," said Lou Adler, executive producer of the film. "It is a unique opportunity and a perfect match for both."
"'It's just a party, Janet!' Come and join me for a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the full Shadow Cast experience,"
In The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sweethearts Brad Majors (Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, visit the creepy home of eccentric Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist in search of a phone. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). The film, famed for midnight showings, has been screened regularly since its September 1975 U.S. release, often with audiences in full costume playing out the scenes as they are shown.
The event will also feature a display of numerous items from the original movie, for an even more authentic experience for attendees. Among them are original costumes, original costume designs, handwritten song lyrics, scripts, contracts and behind-the-scenes photos, from the collection of Larry Viezel, noted Rocky Horror superfan, historian and collector.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago will featureDavid Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), Paul Bettany (Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man), Alex Kingston ("Doctor Who," "E.R."), Elizabeth Olsen (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron), Gene Simmons (KISS front man), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.")
Wizard World will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment, parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
