Local Dance Program Climbs Their Way To The Summit
Held at Walt Disney World® Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports May 5-7, 2017, The Dance Summit is the season-capping goal for many competitive all-star dance teams. The 2017 Dance Summit showcased more than 200 teams from across the United States.
"Teams competing at The Dance Summit must receive a bid at a prior competition to be eligible to participate,"
The Dance Summit includes athletes of all ages and skill levels. "We like to think of All Star dance as one of the most exciting and inclusive activities available to young athletes. Teams that work together get the chance to climb to The Summit." adds Tres LeTard, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Operations for Varsity All Star.
The North Dakota Elite dancers were selected to compete three routines at the Summit. They not only made finals for the first time, but placed 4th, 5th, and 6th in the nation.
For more information on The Dance Summit please visit https://www.varsityallstar.com/
North Dakota Elite was founded by Kallista Nilson, Brad Hartsoch and Chelsea Hermanson in the spring of 2014. North Dakota Elite Dance is Fargo's first and only all-star dance program. We strive to allow dancer's to grow within their own passions and develop their love of dance with hard work, proactive and positive coaching, innovative choreography, and self-development. We offer classes, performance teams, competitive teams, private lessons, and the chance to be a part of an amazing family!
We are located at 758 34th St. N. Suite N. Fargo, ND 58102. Go to http://www.ndelite.com/
Contact
Kallista Nilson, ND Elite
***@outlook.com
End
