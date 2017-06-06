 
Local Dance Program Climbs Their Way To The Summit

 
 
FARGO, N.D. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- North Dakota Elite, a local cheerleading and dance training facility, is proud to announce that their teams were selected to compete at one of the nation's most prestigious dance competitions, The Summit, produced by Varsity All Star.

Held at Walt Disney World® Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports May 5-7, 2017, The Dance Summit is the season-capping goal for many competitive all-star dance teams.   The 2017 Dance Summit showcased more than 200 teams from across the United States.

"Teams competing at The Dance Summit must receive a bid at a prior competition to be eligible to participate," says Brian Elza, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Sales for Varsity All Star, which is comprised of multiple all-star competition brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.  "That's what makes The Summit so rewarding for the competitors.  If they don't climb their way to the top throughout their season, they won't make it to The Summit."

The Dance Summit includes athletes of all ages and skill levels. "We like to think of All Star dance as one of the most exciting and inclusive activities available to young athletes.  Teams that work together get the chance to climb to The Summit." adds Tres LeTard, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Operations for Varsity All Star.

The North Dakota Elite dancers were selected to compete three routines at the Summit.  They not only made finals for the first time, but placed 4th, 5th, and 6th in the nation.

For more information on The Dance Summit please visit https://www.varsityallstar.com/ If your child is interested in competitive dance, please visit http://www.ndelite.com/.

North Dakota Elite was founded by Kallista Nilson, Brad Hartsoch and Chelsea Hermanson in the spring of 2014. North Dakota Elite Dance is Fargo's first and only all-star dance program.  We strive to allow dancer's to grow within their own passions and develop their love of dance with hard work, proactive and positive coaching, innovative choreography, and self-development.  We offer classes, performance teams, competitive teams, private lessons, and the chance to be a part of an amazing family!

We are located at 758 34th St. N. Suite N. Fargo, ND 58102.  Go to http://www.ndelite.com/ for more information today!

Kallista Nilson, ND Elite
***@outlook.com
