September Johannesburg Summit on Launching Successful Commercial Indoor Farming in Africa

Urban Agri Summit 2017 on September 7-8 in Johannesburg, South Africa

Jose Carpio

Magenta Global Pte Ltd (Singapore)

+6568462366

South Africa will play host to the inaugural Urban Agri Summit 2017 in Johannesburg this September 7-8. The two-day event will bring together stakeholders from the Vertical Farming, Greenhouse and Control Environment Agriculture sectors to discuss Launching Successful Commercial Indoor farming for Africa.

Feeding Africa's rapidly growing urban population is a daunting challenge for Governments. Africa has the most rapid urbanisation rate in the world, and by 2034 a larger working-age population than China or India. This demographic challenge - together with the devastating effects of climate change and pressures on conventional farming - sets the stage for the growth of urban agriculture and innovation in food production.

Various initiatives have already been undertaken by South Africa to spur innovation in its agriculture sector. Together with other Sub-Saharan African cities in Nigeria and Kenya, South African metropolises are joining the footsteps of many global cities to introduce sustainable urban indoor farming. Africa has unique opportunities for vertical farms and Controlled Environment Agriculture. Vertical farming (including its variations) is one of the most innovative approaches that can be tapped as part of an effort to grow fresh, healthy, nutritious and pesticide-free food for consumers.

Highlights of the Summit include insightful presentations and engaging panel discussions by international organisations and experts from Europe, the Middle East, Australia and the USA, combined with a technology showcase.