 
News By Tag
* Process Automation
* Information Technology
* Digital Business Processes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Milton Keynes
  Buckinghamshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Velocity launches benchQA for smarter automated K2 testing

 
 
benchqa_box_new
benchqa_box_new
 
MILTON KEYNES, England - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Velocity, a leading K2 partner, has launched benchQA test automation software specifically designed and developed for the K2 platform. benchQA's easy-to-use interface allows test analysis to rapidly assemble test scripts and cases using its intuitive designer. It helps business analysts and K2 developers to reduce development time, improve developer performance and increase the overall accuracy and stability of any K2 project.

Arno van Rooyen, Managing Director at Velocity, says "benchQA gives clients the most important thing in the development process: confidence in their software, delivering projects on time and bug free right from the start." Andre Smith, a benchQA developer, adds, "We are not just the developers of benchQA but also one of its biggest customers. We know exactly what the needs are of people just like us, building projects just like ours."

benchQA is fully integrated with K2 SmartForm controls and K2 SmartObject runtime and offers full user impersonation that automatically executes test steps in context with the specified user's credentials. This results in eliminating discrepancies between what is being tested and the end-user expectations, leading to a more accurate outcome.

A free trial can be obtained from the product web page which allows users to evaluate the software first-hand.

For more information about benchQA visit http://www.velocity-it.com/products/benchqa/

For more information about Velocity visit www.velocity-it.com

About Velocity

Velocity is a professional services company that designs and develops software applications using K2, SharePoint and Microsoft .NET technologies.  Our software solutions enable organisations to significantly increase their responsiveness to customers, provide a higher standard of service, gain a competitive advantage and better manage and grow their business.
End
Source:Velocity IT Ltd
Email:***@velocity-it.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share