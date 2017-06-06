News By Tag
Velocity launches benchQA for smarter automated K2 testing
Arno van Rooyen, Managing Director at Velocity, says "benchQA gives clients the most important thing in the development process: confidence in their software, delivering projects on time and bug free right from the start." Andre Smith, a benchQA developer, adds, "We are not just the developers of benchQA but also one of its biggest customers. We know exactly what the needs are of people just like us, building projects just like ours."
benchQA is fully integrated with K2 SmartForm controls and K2 SmartObject runtime and offers full user impersonation that automatically executes test steps in context with the specified user's credentials. This results in eliminating discrepancies between what is being tested and the end-user expectations, leading to a more accurate outcome.
A free trial can be obtained from the product web page which allows users to evaluate the software first-hand.
About Velocity
Velocity is a professional services company that designs and develops software applications using K2, SharePoint and Microsoft .NET technologies. Our software solutions enable organisations to significantly increase their responsiveness to customers, provide a higher standard of service, gain a competitive advantage and better manage and grow their business.
