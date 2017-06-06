Courtyard Hotel To Open In Lenox, Massachusetts

Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today's travelers

Contact

Tim Lieb

***@sageagency.com Tim Lieb

End

-- Courtyard by Marriott Lenox Berkshires is scheduled to open its doors in Lenox, Massachusetts today. Featuring a unique historic building design as a "Second Empire" reproduction, as a tribute to Lenox's famous Gilded Age. With an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard's latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience. Located at 70 Pittsfield Road, the 92-room hotel is independently owned and managed by Toole Companies. The Courtyard is situated in a beautiful private preserve afoot a vast natural forestland.Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Courtyard Lenox Berkshires is centrally located in Lenox, Massachusetts - in the heart of the Berkshires - with its renowned cultural attractions including Tanglewood (the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra), Shakespeare & Company, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Berkshire Theater Festival, Clark Art Institute, MA Museum of Contemporary Art, the Norman Rockwell Museum and so much more. There are also plenty of outdoor activities nearby including hiking, fall foliage viewing, bicycling and crystal clear mountain lakes for swimming and boating. And, vibrant downtown Lenox, with its great shopping and outstanding farm to table restaurants, is just over one mile away.Courtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette makes for a soothing and calm environment."From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. "Today's technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to."The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.Signature furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the new guestroom. The "LoungeAround"sofa offers a pop of color and a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room.An upgraded, more spacious layout creates an enhanced bathroom experience. A "Shower Nook" housing shampoos and towels, makes amenities accessible without having to leave the shower.The Courtyard Lenox Berkshires also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect®, offering casual, flexible seating; easy access to food and high quality, healthy menu options for breakfast; and light evening fare, including snacks, cocktails, wine and beer so guests can unwind.Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.Green has been Courtyard's signature color since Marriott launched the brand 30 years ago. Now it is even greener with the introduction of a guest recycling program for the environment. Receptacles for paper, glass, plastic and metal are conveniently located by side exits.The hotel features an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool spa to help you stay refreshed and energized, a fitness center and guest laundry, and an outdoor seating area surrounding a fire pit. The hotel also offers over 1,390 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 77 people.About Courtyard by MarriottCourtyard by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests' needs for choice and control. With more than 1,000 locations in nearly 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.About Toole CompaniesToole Companies owns and operates a growing portfolio of hotel properties in the northeast, both independent and branded. Family run, their hotel roots began in 1989 with the historic relocation and repurposing of an 1885 schoolhouse turned French country inn. Over the past 28 years, Toole has acquired, redeveloped and built properties comprising their current portfolio. With six members of the immediate family engaged in various aspects of management, a true sense of family and deep respect for both employees and guests permeates the organization. This personal connection and commitment to guest satisfaction is Toole Companies' greatest asset and is at the center of its guiding principles.