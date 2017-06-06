 
News By Tag
* Awards
* best use of IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Blackpool
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


BAS Energy Become Finalist for the BIBAs 2017

 
 
BIBAs2017
BIBAs2017
BLACKPOOL, England - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- We are delighted to announce that BAS Energy have become a finalist for the BIBAs 2017 in the 'Medium Business of the Year' and 'Best Use of IT' Category.

'The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, is Lancashire's largest and longest running business awards programme.'

Following our interview, we have made it to the final stages of the BIBAs competition where we will be visited by the BIBAs judges in June in order for them to decide on a winner.

The winners will be announced on Friday 15th September 2017 at the BIBAs ceremony, which will be held at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The ceremony is one of Lancashire's top social occasions for businesses and celebrates some of the biggest names of the county's business community.

With a four course meal, headline entertainment and The Smooth Radio After Party, the evening is set to be an exciting one and one that we cannot wait to attend!

We wish the best of luck to all of the finalists and look forward to meeting everyone at the ceremony.

To find out more visit: https://bas-energy.co.uk/bas-energy-become-finalist-bibas...

Contact
Dionne Barlow, BAS Energy
***@bas-energy.co.uk
End
Source:BAS Energy
Email:***@bas-energy.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Awards, best use of IT
Industry:Business
Location:Blackpool - Lancashire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PDC Internet Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share