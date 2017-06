BAS Energy Become Finalist for the BIBAs 2017

BIBAs2017

-- We are delighted to announce that BAS Energy have become a finalist for the BIBAs 2017 in the 'Medium Business of the Year' and 'Best Use of IT' Category.Following our interview, we have made it to the final stages of the BIBAs competition where we will be visited by the BIBAs judges in June in order for them to decide on a winner.The winners will be announced on Friday 15th September 2017 at the BIBAs ceremony, which will be held at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.The ceremony is one of Lancashire's top social occasions for businesses and celebrates some of the biggest names of the county's business community.With a four course meal, headline entertainment and The Smooth Radio After Party, the evening is set to be an exciting one and one that we cannot wait to attend!We wish the best of luck to all of the finalists and look forward to meeting everyone at the ceremony.To find out more visit: https://bas- energy.co.uk/ bas-energy-become- finalist-bibas...