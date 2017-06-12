News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Why top schools, colleges and universities going for Solar
RED Solar, a solar rooftop company started with two people in Visakhapatnam with a mission to create awareness about the power of solar among the Residential sector. So far, we could successfully install at 20 residential houses in various areas like Seethammadhara, MVP Colony, Madhurawada and also at various major cities in Andhra Pradesh. We haven't grown over night.Being a startup, we had our own share of challenges especially in terms of funding our capital and operational costs which we had managed using the initial funds raised from kith and kin. Today, within one and half a year, we could say with ease that we have reached stability & could able to provide employment opportunity to 8 which we are very happy about.
Rajesh Varma, CEO says that 'the key to success is to see our customers happy. And that could be achieved essentially by post-Installation services which includes cleaning of the system and its continuous monitoring. Currently, we have a team of 3 exclusively working on this with scheduled dates. Its encouraging to use Net-Metering System which feedbacks the excess electricity to the grid and provides option to the user of exporting the excess units produced by the system. Also, as part of our mission, we have reached around 10,000 households with our continuous awareness programs.'
Venkatesh Majji, VP Marketing (Bangalore) says- 'This year is going to be a promising one for solar Industry due to slash of prices and also the conservative approach by many commercial building hoarders who is working on saving the higher tariffs charged by electricity board and their move towards solar. It is considered as a very good sign that a plethora of Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Hotels already took a step forward to meet their electrical needs using Solar panels thanks to the Net-Metering system. The biggest beneficiary will probably be the educational institutions since it would have larger roof space unused for most of the day time. This solar disruption would be a paradigm shift as many of the schools and colleges that we spoke to are considering one time capital expenditure using loans over monthly high electricity costs and we believe that they could break even in maximum 3 years of time after which they could enjoy by huge savings. In addition, there are government subsidies being offered if the capacity is above 3KW.
As far as guidance for FY 2017-18 is concerned, we are planning to expand our presence in Hyderabad and Bangalore market especially in the commercial segment. We have a separate team to deal with this particular segment who bagged real-time experience in power industry and capable of bringing down the cost by 20%. And talking about ROI, if installation crosses 50 KW, the ROI comes down to 4-5 years and subsequently customer will own the system. To give the fact, system made with good qualitative material spans for 25 years.'
Visit us at http://www.redsolar.in or call on Toll Free number 1800123 2720
On final note, Remember - "It's really kind of cool to have solar panel on your roof!"
We are not saying this but Mr.Bill Gates does
Contact
Venkatesh Majji
Chief Marketing Officer
18001232720
majji@redsolar.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017