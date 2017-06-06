 
Industry News





MSys Technologies to attend London Tech Week

 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most talked-about upcoming Tech Event is undoubtedly the London Tech Week, that begins today. As with most tech events, the London Tech Week promises an unending lineup of technology events, summits, training, drone races (!), and networking parties. The event, supported by The Mayor of London, aims at endorsing tech collaborations in the European region; an endeavor that is supported by some of the biggest tech giants including Microsoft, Google, SAP, Virtus and Tesco.

Quoted from the official site, "The London Tech Week includes conferences, showcases and forums, compelling content, speakers and round-the-clock networking; plus, a greater opportunity for participation from startups, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, students to corporates alike."

MSys Technologies CEO, Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, will be attending this event on the 12th and the 13th.  MSys' presence at the event can be attributed to the recent win at India Emerging 20 (IE20). As part of the winners 2017 program, the top 20 companies will be in London during London Tech Week, which will include mentoring from key business leaders, workshops and networking with London and international peers, opening the path to further business opportunities.

About MSys:

MSys Technologies delivers solutions in Datacenter domains such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Networking, UX/UI engineering, and FinTech. MSys' gamut of service offerings spans across Product Engineering, DevOps, Maintenance and Support, Predictive Analytics and Test Automation. MSys is based out of Chennai, India, and Alpharetta in Georgia, USA. The company also maintains offices in Vietnam, and in the Indian IT cities of Bangalore and Pune.

msystechnologies.com

