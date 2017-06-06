News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Let the Vehicle Live Longer with Fleet Washing Services in Vancouver Island
Best ways of getting quality fleet washing services in Vancouver Island is highlighted here. It also focuses on the impact of hiring a well known cleaning company.
Pressure washing which is popularly known as power washing puts an end to the tedious and time consuming task of washing large fleet vehicles and heavy duty equipments. Fleet washing services in Vancouver Island ensures longevity of highly equipped vehicles by keeping it free from dust, grease and grime.
Cowichan Mobile Power Washing has come up with top class residential, commercial and fleet cleaning services. Interested people can hire their services by contacting them at the information given in their official website, www.cowichanpowerwash.com.
About the Company
Cowichan Mobile Power Washing can be one's final destination for getting quality cleaning services for residential and commercial buildings. Since 1995, the company has been serving the need and requirement of large fleet vehicle owners with top class cleaning and maintenance solutions.
Their entire team of professionals has sufficient knowledge and experience to meet the expectations of global clients. Besides, they make use of latest tools and techniques to deliver eco-friendly products at most competitive prices. Good quality detergents are used by their experts which results in being the best provider of fleet washing services in Vancouver Island.
The company takes pride in declaring themselves as the best cleaning company fulfilling the needs of residential and commercial property owners and large fleet vehicles. The crew members of this ultimate cleaning destination guarantee impressive result with highly equipped cleaning equipment, tools and techniques.
Contact Information
Address
PO Box 20098 Duncan,
BC V9L 5H1
Phone: 250-715-8850
Email: cmpw1995@yahoo.ca
Website: https://www.cowichanpowerwash.com/
Contact
Cowichan Mobile Power Washing
***@yahoo.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse