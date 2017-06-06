News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
VLCC the leading name in slimming and beauty brand from Middle East & Asia is expanding into Africa
As part of its expansion plans in Africa, VLCC is in the process of appointing franchise partners for its successful & highly profitable Health & Wellness service Centers in the region. This unique concept offers cutting-edge weight-management, beauty solutions & dermatology treatments, where the entire bouquet of wellness services are offered under one roof.
VLCC has already made inroads into Africa with its first Wellness Service Center in Nairobi, Kenya in collaboration with the Kenyan-based Sameer Group. The overwhelming response has encouraged VLCC to franchise its Slimming & Beauty Centers into other parts of Africa such as Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa.
"After the grand success of VLCC wellness service concepts in the Middle East region and Kenya, we decided to strategically expand into Africa which is the next big frontier market", said Mr. Sanjeev Setia, Chief Business Officer of VLCC-MEA.
In this process, VLCC will be participating at the Franchise Business Festival 2017 organized by the Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) in Kyalami Convention Centre, Gauteng, South Africa. The event will be held from 30th June – 2nd July 2017.
Franchise.mea@
Visit: http://www.vlccwellness.com for more details
Contact
VLCC MEA
00971561226673
suhail.ashraf@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse