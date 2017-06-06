 
Charcroft strengthens sales force with appointment of Rob Weemes to new BDM position

Appointment prompted by sales growth of over 9% in Fiscal Year 2016
 
LLANWRTYD WELLS, Wales - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Charcroft Electronics Ltd., – a specialist distributor and manufacturer of electronic components for harsh and high-end applications– has strengthened its sales force by appointing Rob Weemes to the new position of Business Development Manager for the South East and East Anglia.

Charcroft director, Debbie Rowland explains; "Strong sales growth of over 9% in the 2016 fiscal year has resulted in the need to create an additional role for a Business Development Manager to work together with our existing Product Specialists in supporting our growing customer base. The appointment of Rob Weemes means that customers in the South East and East Anglia will continue to receive the high levels of support and service which are crucial for customers operating in harsh or high-end applications."

Rob Weemes has spent over 20 years working for global or pan-European broadline distributors before deciding to move to the independent, UK-focussed Charcroft. Weemes comments; "I have known Charcroft for many years as a competitor but also as a trusted and knowledgeable Supply Partner in the distribution channel. The people and systems within Charcroft will enable me to provide customers with fast and accurate information to help them to achieve a more streamlined procurement process."

Weemes' areas of special interest include helping customers to manage issues such as allocation or extended lead-times as well as ITAR controls and traceability. With significant experience in the Space and defence markets, Weemes focusses on helping customers to find improvements which enhance the day-to-day procurement process. www.charcroft.com

