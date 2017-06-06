 
Industry News





The Right DC Party Bus Service for Your Needs May Not Be the Cheapest

In fact, it's a safe bet that the cheapest is certainly not worth the money.
 
 
DC Party Bus Service
DC Party Bus Service
 
WASHINGTON - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Anyone who requires a party bus, whether it's for a bachelor or bachelorette party, prom, a wedding, a special night out on the town with friends, or some other special occasion, they probably expect an incredible experience. The right DC party bus service is not going to be the cheapest.

Unfortunately, many people get drawn in by some of the cheapest rates they can find online. People can go online and type into a search engine, "find the cheapest party bus service in DC," and be met with numerous results, including plenty that are paying for ads on these search engines.

Some of the cheapest rates that a bus rental in DC can offer come with a catch, and often that 'catch' isn't advertised very clearly.

The catch could very well be a converted old school bus rather than a true, genuine DC charter party bus. A genuine party bus should be like a rolling nightclub. It should be an incredible experience from start to finish. If it's not, is there anything a person can do once the vehicle arrives?

They may cancel, but more often than not they will still have to pay for the service for the entire event. Even if a person believes this was a bait and switch and they didn't get what they expected, they should probably read the fine print of their contract. It may stipulate something to the effect of, "actual vehicle may not be as represented online."

For those looking for a quality DC charter bus, party bus, limo, or some other form of transportation for a special event, they should call Party Bus DC at 202.830.0479. This company has been around for decades as a family owned and operated business and have survived that long because they take care of their clients and treat them like VIPs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbpUnH1PqT4



No, they don't have the cheapest rates out there, but they have some of the most luxurious, genuine party buses, limos, and coach buses and 24/7 customer support. Their website, where people can make reservations quickly and easily, is www.partybusdcrental.com.

About Party Bus DC Rental:

Party Bus DC has been dedicated to providing the best transportation service for all clients over the past 20+ years. They are the best for bachelor/bachelorette parties, anniversaries, prom, birthday celebrations, corporate events, airport transportation, and much more. Offering 24/7 customer support, they continue to be the leader in the industry.

Party Bus DC Rental
(202) 830-0479
***@partybusdcrental.com
Click to Share