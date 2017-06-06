 
Industry News





Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee Pet Competition Is Now Open For Entries

 
 
CARLOW, Ireland - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Animal lovers across Ireland are being invited to submit photos of their pets for this year's Nose of Tralee competition.

The event, now in its fourth year, is open to all types of pets whose owners must submit a photo - and pen up to 500 words - to say why their pet deserves to be crowned 'The Nose of Tralee'.

Previous entrants have included dogs that can do party tricks, a talkative cat and a dog with the heart of a lion! We've even had pigs and horses enter in previous years.

Pets have a chance to be one of 32 county finalists, with an overall Nose of Tralee winner and runner-up.

The winner will receive a photo shoot with David Mcauley photography, and a range of prizes from Pet Sitters Ireland, POD Tracker, Nest Cam, ScoobyBox and Naturo Pet Food.

The competition is open for entries from 6th-30th June, after which a public vote and judging will take place.

"This year we are searching for another gorgeous pet to crown the Nose of Tralee 2017 and take the title from last year's winner Dexter from Meath," says Kate McQuillan, owner of Pet Sitters Ireland.

"Ireland is a nation of Pet Lovers and we love to take this time each year to celebrate the special bond that people have with their pets".

"Your pet might be able to sing or dance, or maybe they are just your best friend. Whatever the reason you think they would make a great Nose of Tralee we want to hear from you".

For more information, and to enter the Nose of Tralee, visit

www.petsittersireland.com/noseoftralee2017

