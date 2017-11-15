News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SMi's Biosimilars North America returns to New Jersey this November
Building on the success of previous events, SMi has announced the return of its 4th annual Biosimilars North America Conference, taking place on November 15 and 16, 2017 in Iselin, New Jersey.
This year, the conference will also explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of FDA's newly implemented biosimilar interchangeability guidelines, the US market access landscape, and biosimilars of orphan drugs.
Key highlights this year will include
· a presentation from Sandoz on the FDA issuing the long-awaited biosimilar interchangeability guidance;
· a session on complex biosimilars and new technologies from MedImmune;
· strategies to combat legal, policy and commercial obstacles to development and launch;
· insights on latest development strategies and market access from Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies;
· case studies on drug product and formulation development considerations.
Key speakers include
· Richard DiCicco, Chairman, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals Inc
· Cindy Cao, Executive Director & Head of US Regulatory Affairs fo Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz
· T. Shantha Raju, Senior Director, MedImmune
· Chrys Kokino, Head Global Biologics Commercial, Mylan
· Steinar Madsen, Medical Director, Norwegian Medicines Agency
· Bruce Leicher, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc
· Hiten Gutka, Principal Scientist Formulation Development - Biosimilar Development, Oncobiologics Inc
· Patrick Robertson, Director, Program Design, FUJIFIlM Diosynth Biotechnologies
The full roster of speakers and their topics can be found on www.biosimilars-
Registration is now live on the event website and there For more information visit www.biosimilars-
4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
www.biosimilars-
--- END ---
For delegate registration enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse