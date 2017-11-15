 
News By Tag
* Biosimilars
* Biogenerics
* Biobetters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Iselin
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


SMi's Biosimilars North America returns to New Jersey this November

Building on the success of previous events, SMi has announced the return of its 4th annual Biosimilars North America Conference, taking place on November 15 and 16, 2017 in Iselin, New Jersey.
 
 
150 x 150 copy
150 x 150 copy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Biosimilars
Biogenerics
Biobetters

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Iselin - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

ISELIN, N.J. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The market for biosimilars in North America continues to grow and has become highly lucrative. As such, pharmaceutical companies continue to find ways to differentiate their products in such a saturated market. Thus, Biosimilars North America 2017 will provide an intelligent meeting to explore novel and innovative strategies to advance biosimilar development, and ensure optimal market access and commercialization opportunities whilst complying with evolving regulatory requirements.

This year, the conference will also explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of FDA's newly implemented biosimilar interchangeability guidelines, the US market access landscape, and biosimilars of orphan drugs.

Key highlights this year will include

·         a presentation from Sandoz on the FDA issuing the long-awaited biosimilar interchangeability guidance;

·         a session on complex biosimilars and new technologies from MedImmune;

·         strategies to combat legal, policy and commercial obstacles to development and launch;

·         insights on latest development strategies and market access from Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies; and

·         case studies on drug product and formulation development considerations.

Key speakers include

·         Richard DiCicco, Chairman, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals Inc

·         Cindy Cao, Executive Director & Head of US Regulatory Affairs fo Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz

·         T. Shantha Raju, Senior Director, MedImmune

·         Chrys Kokino, Head Global Biologics Commercial, Mylan

·         Steinar Madsen, Medical Director, Norwegian Medicines Agency

·         Bruce Leicher, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc

·         Hiten Gutka, Principal Scientist Formulation Development - Biosimilar Development, Oncobiologics Inc

·         Patrick Robertson, Director, Program Design, FUJIFIlM Diosynth Biotechnologies

The full roster of speakers and their topics can be found on www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog.

Registration is now live on the event website and there For more information visit www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog.

4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog

--- END ---

For delegate registration enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Biosimilars, Biogenerics, Biobetters
Industry:Medical
Location:Iselin - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share