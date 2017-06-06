 
Intelegain Achieves a Microsoft Silver Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions Competency

 
 
MUMBAI, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Intelegain Technologies are excited to announce that its a Microsoft Silver Partner for the Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions Competency. It reaffirms our commitment to be positioned as a trusted consultancy business providing support and implementation services to the small and midmarket customer sector. To earn a Microsoft silver competency, partners must successfully demonstrate expertise through rigorous exams, culminating in Microsoft certifications. To ensure the highest quality of services, Microsoft requires customer references for successful implementation and customer satisfaction.

Microsoft Office 365 is Microsoft's fastest growing commercial product ever. The Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions competency enables intelegain to satisfy the demand from the small and midmarket customer marketplace for cloud and hybrid solutions built on Microsoft Office 365.

"Cloud has become a driving force for the success of SMBs and start-ups by leveraging four pillars of cloud computing i.e. Security, Scalability, Cost and fault tolerance. We at Intelegain keep investing in disruptive technologies to deliver innovative solutions to our customers." said Neeraj Gargi, Intelegain CTO.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and, with 640,000 Microsoft partners in their ecosystem, to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

Visit: http://www.intelegain.com

