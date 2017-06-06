News By Tag
Wooden Space- The Perfect Shopping Destination for Super King Sized Beds in the UK
Looking for a super king size bed? Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture store in the UK that provides you with a wide range of handcrafted beds.
Wide Range of Options to Meet Your Aesthetic Preferences
If a designer-made super king sized bed is what you have always desired for your home, Wooden Space is your one-stop wooden furniture shopping destination. All the beds falling in this category are designed by their in-house team of designing experts, to meet the whims and desires of different customers. If you wish a super-king size bed for your traditional style interior, then Sprung Bed, Sealy Bed and Piura Bed are the perfect options due to their intrinsically carved body. Frozen Bed and Isabella Bed are suitable for a classic interior. For a contemporary home, there are numerous options like Siesta Bed, Apollo Bed and Wilton Bed as they are crafted with modern designs. Bringing one of these super size beds will surely magnify the outlook of your bedroom.
Comfortable and Stylish Options for Your Home
Whether you need a super king size bed with storage to accommodate your stuff or the one without storage, you will get a large variety of wooden king size beds at Wooden Space. All their super king size beds are highly comfortable owing to their large size and the headboard that support your back as well as head while you are reading in your bed or watching TV. These beds are also recommended as orthopaedic bed due to the solid top surface that gives firm support to your backbone while you are sleeping. As they are varnished with the teak, mahogany and honey finishes, they look incredibly stylish and sophisticated.
Customisation Service
As all their beds in this category are hand-crafted, so customisation is not an issue at all. Whether you need any change in the material of framework, design of the bed, size, colour and finish over the surface, you can ask them to mould it accordingly. They also offer you free consultation service with their designing experts.
Affordable Cost and Easy EMI facility
Wooden Space provides all their products at reasonable prices that you can easily afford. Although the price of their super king size beds are much lower than what you get at a retail furniture store, they have not compromised on the quality. Moreover, if you are not able to pay at once, you can opt for easy EMI instalments to bring home your desired bed.
Safe Payment Options
All the payment options at Wooden Space are made secure with latest firewalls. You can opt for credit card, debit and Internet Banking to securely place your order.
Call us at:+44-2080686570
Mail Us: care@woodenspace.co.uk
Visit Us:https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
Contact
Wooden Space
***@woodenspace.co.uk
