Innovative new idea for corporate gifts in India

At ChocoCraft, we create a special range of corporate gifts for Diwali. We make customized chocolate gift boxes, each uniquely designed as per the client's wishes.

Contact

Chococraft creations pvt. ltd.

***@chococraft.in Chococraft creations pvt. ltd.

End

-- Corporate Gifts have always been a very important part of the marketing activities undertaken by a firm. Corporate gifts if they are thoughtfully chosen make any corporate event special. Nowadays companies give out corporate gifts for a variety of events - launching a new product, opening a new store or holding a conference or a meet. Corporate gifts have also been proven to play an important role when it comes to keeping employees happy and motivated. For that reason a number of companies celebrate birthdays of employees or welcome new hires with a gift.However, the challenge remains in finding something which makes suits everyone. ChocoCraft, a Delhi based firm, believes they have found the perfect gift for all corporate events. They manufacture chocolate gifts which are completely customized as per the client's wishes. The gift boxes are customized with corporate logos and the chocolates themselves can have logos printed on them.Founder, Saurabh Mittal, had this to say, "All our gifts are made in collaboration with the client. Our in-house design team gives them several design options to choose from, for the box and chocolates. The chocolates are made using the best quality ingredients. We work hard to ensure that the brand is represented correctly and well. That is the reason we get repeat business from most of our clients."ChocoCraft who have made a name for themselves in the corporate world have also recently ventured into the wedding segment with chocolates for wedding invitations and chocolates for wedding return gifts.For more information visit https://www.chococraft.in/ pages/corporate- diwali-gifts