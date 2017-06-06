 
News By Tag
* Corporate Diwali Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Innovative new idea for corporate gifts in India

At ChocoCraft, we create a special range of corporate gifts for Diwali. We make customized chocolate gift boxes, each uniquely designed as per the client's wishes.
 
NEW DELHI, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Corporate Gifts have always been a very important part of the marketing activities undertaken by a firm. Corporate gifts if they are thoughtfully chosen make any corporate event special. Nowadays companies give out corporate gifts for a variety of events - launching a new product, opening a new store or holding a conference or a meet. Corporate gifts have also been proven to play an important role when it comes to keeping employees happy and motivated. For that reason a number of companies celebrate birthdays of employees or welcome new hires with a gift.

However, the challenge remains in finding something which makes suits everyone. ChocoCraft, a Delhi based firm, believes they have found the perfect gift for all corporate events. They manufacture chocolate gifts which are completely customized as per the client's wishes. The gift boxes are customized with corporate logos and the chocolates themselves can have logos printed on them.

Founder, Saurabh Mittal, had this to say, "All our gifts are made in collaboration with the client. Our in-house design team gives them several design options to choose from, for the box and chocolates. The chocolates are made using the best quality ingredients. We work hard to ensure that the brand is represented correctly and well. That is the reason we get repeat business from most of our clients."

ChocoCraft who have made a name for themselves in the corporate world have also recently ventured into the wedding segment with chocolates for wedding invitations and chocolates for wedding return gifts.

For more information visit https://www.chococraft.in/pages/corporate-diwali-gifts

Contact
Chococraft creations pvt. ltd.
***@chococraft.in
End
Source:Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd
Email:***@chococraft.in Email Verified
Tags:Corporate Diwali Gifts
Industry:Shopping
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chococraft News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share