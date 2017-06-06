News By Tag
Wireless Gas Detection Market worth 3.01 Billion USD by 2023
Wireless Gas Detection Market categorizes global market by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, License-Free Ism Band), Type (Hardware (Detectors/ Sensors, Gateways, Monitors and Controllers), Software, Services), and Geography.
Browse 65 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 170 pages and in-depth TOC on "Wireless Gas Detection Market - Global Forecast to 2023"
Wireless gas detection offers high accuracy, flexibility, and reliability in the detection of gas leaks. Moreover, the installation of wireless gas detection is cost effective as it reduces about 90% in installation costs as compared to traditional wire gas detection systems. These systems are used for industrial safety and have been widely adopted by end users such as oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, and mining and metal industries.
The Wi-Fi technology based wireless gas detection system held the largest market share in the market in 2016
The market for Wi-Fi based wireless gas detection systems has the largest market due to the growing ability of Wi-Fi to communicate directly with the other IP devices either locally or through the Internet Protocol (IP) network, which are presented in the application level data model layer. Installation of wireless gas detection systems saves significant costs compared to wired gas detection systems, resulting in 60 to 90 percent overall savings. The Wi-Fi technology is suitable for efficient and safe industrial operations.
The wireless gas detection market for service is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Most industry specific players provide wireless gas detection systems which include hardware, software, and services. Services are necessary for reliable and long term processing of wireless gas detection. Also, the growing need to learn about new technological innovations in wireless networks by training and support services enables the services segment to be the fastest-growing segment.
The wireless gas detection market in North America held the largest share in 2016
Most of the major vendors of wireless gas detection systems have a strong presence in North America. Moreover, the adoption of new technological innovations in North America is higher in relation to that in other countries. Also, the strong presence of manufacturing industries in this region enables high demand for wireless gas detection systems for worker safety and mitigation risk. These factors lead to North America holding the largest share of the wireless gas detection market.
Major players in the wireless gas detection market include Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tyco Gas and Flame Detection (US), United Electric Controls (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Sensidyne, LP (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and PemTech Inc. (US).
