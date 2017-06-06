Logo Art Studio Offers Grand Discounts on Logo Design Services

With a team of highly experienced and talented graphic designers, Logo Art Studio has been the most preferred logo design company.

-- Creating the brand identity is a massive job that every promising business should pay close attention to. It is a complicated process where the role of a graphic designer becomes inevitable. Usually, the brand identity is difficult to achieve without a high-quality logo. Though a large number of companies offer logo design services, the prices are often very high.With a deep knowledge of the market, LogoArtStudio understands the techniques of logo creation. The company has proved its superiority quite convincingly over the years. It has a team of highly skilled and knowledgeable graphic designers that understands the job well and carries out the technicalities with distinction. The company understands the market well, and that is why it offers grand discounts on logo design services. The leading logo design company from Kolkata offers a flat discount of 50% on all new projects with an additional discount of 10% for new customers.Announcing the discount offers, the Senior Spokesperson of LogoArtStudio said to the news reporters, "The Company is committed to bringing the best logo design services to all its clients. Apart from new logo designs, these discount offers can also be availed on logo repair services. This announcement of discounts can be of great help for the new businesses that often fails to afford the cost." "LogoArtStudio never believes in making huge profits. Rather it prefers coming up with business-friendly deals that would help the business to get the best services even if it is expensive in the normal course." added the Spokesperson.Logo Art Studio has been the most reliable logo design companythat believes in bringing cost-effective services that every company can afford. The discount offers of the company have been a grand success.