Industry News





Company introduces Memory Card Data Recovery Application to recover lost data from SD card

Memory Card Data Recovery Application facilitates user to recover all deleted data from memory card storage devices.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Memory Card Data Recovery Application provides facility to retrieve all lost or deleted photos, pictures, videos clippings, audio songs, documents and other similar data from SD card storage media. Memory card data recovery program facilitates user to recover all missing or lost files saved in different types of file formats which includes JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, AVI, TIFF, MPEG, PDF, DOC, PPT and other similar file extensions. Memory card data restoration tool provides flexibility to recover all deleted data from all memory card brands such as Olympus, Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, SanDisk, Kingston and other popular brands.

Memory Card Data Recovery Application uses advance disk scanning mechanism which includes basic, deep, photo and signature search options to scan and retrieve all deleted file and folders from memory card storage media. Memory card data recovery program facilitates user to recover all deleted data from various types of memory cards which includes multimedia memory card, secure digital card, picture card, compact flash card, SDHC and SDHC plus memory card, Mini SD card, Micro SD card and other type of memory card storage media. Software facilitates user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

Software features:

1. Memory card data restore program facilitates user to quickly recover all lost data from logically corrupted memory card storage media.

2. Software is compatible with all major capacities of memory cards such as 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB and other high capacity memory card.

3. Recovers all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing memory card on PC.

4. SD card data restore program provides facility to recover all lost data without modification of originality of data.

5. Software provides flexibility to support all types of USB port memory card reader.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.datarecoverydownloads.com

Email: support@datarecoverydownloads.com

Contact
DataRecoveryDownloads.com
***@datarecoverydownloads.com
