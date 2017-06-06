PerfumeBooth Celebrates Their 35,000 Shipping Orders in Three Just Months

The perfume company experienced rapid demand and reach in social media KIRTI NAGAR, NEW DELHI

-- Perfumes are expensive and international perfumes can be really heavy to pockets at times. To do away with that problem perfumebooth.com, an Indian startup digital perfume company had launched a brand new idea of giving sample product in seven different international fragrances especially curetted separately for men and women.About the company-Coming from a family that speaks the 'fragrance language' Rohit Agrawal has been transforming the Indian perfume business into a leading enterprise. With 30 years of vigorous surveys and constant efforts to understand the fragrance market of India, he had managed to decode Indian mindset and personal relationships shared with branded perfumes. In a country which is dominated by deodorants, it was not an easy affair to figure out why people associate perfumes with an 'expensive' purchase, and deodorants with 'affordable' tags. To deal with this core problem they build an online retail enterprise named The Perfume Booth that offers amazing fragrances from all over the world at an affordable price, and exiting offers. A unique concept was born, that has never been explored before, and they managed to eliminate the various steps in marketing and distributing a perfume. The site provides a doorstep service of delivering premium quality fragrances from all over the world directly to the customers using their web portal.About the product and service-The perfume Selfie box is a monthly subscription box available only on the official site of perfumebooth.com, the testers are handy 4ml bottles and it also comes with a small hexagonal case to carry along anywhere. The best thing about perfume Selfie kit is that it is also giving out Rs 501 gift voucher to every customer which they can redeem with the 100ml bottle on the next purchase. In this way it is not only making sure about our personal choice of the fragrance but also getting amazing discounts on the main purchase. The perfume Selfie is available for Rs 475 in PerfumeBooth website.What is perfume Selfie?Perfume Selfie is a patient idea that delivers 7 original international fragrances clubbed in one case. There are six main division of perfume Selfie, three specially categorized for women and rest three for men. Every Selfie box has seven 4ml Selfie tester giving a total of 28ml in just one kit. Each tester is a new fragrance. Along with the testers there are 3 more products inside. It has got a card with specified details of every tester, instruction guide with details of how to make the fragrance last longer, and a 501Rs gift voucher. All the international perfumes belong to a high quality brand, which is dermatological tested for Indian skin types.Benefits of the product-Lomani, Creation, Maryaj, Louis Cardin, Chris Adams, My Perfume, Emper are just a few popular brands to name. You can get mini variants that will last for months. Teaze, Lurve, and Sophistique are the female Selfie kit, and Wyld, Mazculine and Cazanova belongs to the men. The women's section mainly delivers fruity, floral, feminine smell with some testers having woody and musky notes for customers to try and choose from. While male sections are strong musky addictive in nature. It keeps the skin fresh and cool for a long time, even if you don't reapply on regular intervals.Achievements of the company-· 42 successful international branded products are available.· It is a startup retail company which has successfully achieved 35,000 shipping delivery in just a period of three months.· It has a reached 20,000 plus customers in three month.· Per day average of 400 orders are maintained.· All 7 perfumes you get will be supplied from 7 different brands. Instead of buying perfumes separately from different brands, it enables you to get it all in one single place.· The Perfume Selfie box should easily last for 60 days and it comes at just an affordable price tag.· Available in almost every social media, and guarantees best quality service, with customer satisfaction.· Maintains the tagline- You can now change your perfume everyday and have a different one for every occasion instead of applying the same every day.Tagline of the company- You can now change your perfume everyday and have a different one for every occasion instead of applying the same every day.Perfume Booth70B/35A, 3rd Floor,Rama Road Industrial Area,New Delhi – 110015Ph - +91-11-40098888