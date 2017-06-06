Ministry of Health & Prevention organizes training program highlighting role of Radiation Protection

Program aimed to raise the standards of the Ministry's radiation protection services

-- UAE, June 12, 2017 - The Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP), organized a three-day training program to highlight the role of Radiation Protection Officers (RPO), in cooperation with the University of Sharjah. The program aimed to raise the standards of the Ministry's radiation protection services, as well as familiarize radiologists and medical physicists, with the role of an RPO. Over 30 trainees and radiation prevention specialists attended the training program.The objective of the program was to educate participants on the appropriate principles and practices to prevent radiation in the medical environment, and highlight the importance of taking preventative measures. The program also featured a presentation on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the important role played by RPO's, as they are responsible for preventing radiation in compliance with the safety standards of medical facilities at adopt radioactive fields for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.The program also featured lectures by a number of experts in the field of radiation, who highlighted various aspects of protection against radioactivity, how to prevent the effects that may incur from exposure to radio activity, and the tasks and responsibilities involved with the role of an RPO.Dr. Laila Al Jasmi, Deputy Director of MOHAP's Department of Preventive Medicine, noted that training workshop aimed to increase the efficiency of the Ministry's radiation protection services, while defining the roles played by radiologists and medical physicists in preventive medicine at hospitals and health centres, through different control tasks and responsibilities. The Ministry works to qualify these radiologists and medical physicist, making them eligible for license renewal, and enabling them to continue practicing their profession, while educating them in the field of radiation prevention. This supports the Ministry's vision to achieve the health of the society, providing the community with comprehensive care and a long life.Al Jasmi explained that preventing radiation in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is one of the biggest priorities of the Ministry's Department of Preventive Medicine, as this is one of the largest issues affecting the health of employees. The training program was launched in adherence with standards set by the IAEA. Al Jasmi noted that the Ministry will continue to run the training program periodically to keep staff members up-to-date with the latest development in the field of radiation prevention.On the final day, the final test was conducted for the trainees to obtain the approved RPO certificate. In addition, the Training and Development Center honored the experts and specialists from the Ministry and the University of Sharjah for their support and fruitful role in the success of this course.