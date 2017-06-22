News By Tag
Digiliti Money, Inc. Named Sponsor at Business: Detecting RDC Deposit Fraud Webinar on 6/22/2017
Digiliti Money, Inc. teams up with The Knowledge Group for an upcoming webcast entitled:"Risky Business: Detecting RDC Deposit Fraud Today and Tomorrow LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2017 @ 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).
About Digiliti Money, Inc.
Digiliti Money, Inc. is a leading cloud-based, SaaS technology provider serving the financial services industry with mobile money and remote deposit capture solutions for PC, Mac and mobile. Founded in 2010, Digiliti Money has quickly grown into a technology leader and trusted partner of some of the world's largest and most respected financial organizations. With remarkable growth, an impressive client base and award-winning technologies, Digiliti Money continues to drive innovation and deliver world-class solutions to financial institutions of all sizes.
The company's industry-leading solutions help clients to increase customer engagement, grow revenues and gain competitive advantage. Digiliti Money's cloud-based technology platform simplifies development, deployment and servicing of consumer and commercial solutions—minimizing cost and accelerating speed-to-market and ROI. Enabled by Digiliti Money's complete suite of business and consumer solutions, financial institutions can better serve the needs of all their customers. For more information, visit www.digilitimoney.com.
Event Synopsis:
As mobile banking continues to rise, so do more sophisticated fraud attempts using mobile banking the channel. In fact, a 2016 industry analysis across 400 financial institutions found 72% of mobile banking fraud included use of RDC and fraudulent checks.
What can FIs do to further mitigate risk for fraud and other attacks using mobile RDC? Innovative advances in risk mitigation can better detect fraudsters of today and tomorrow—and help FIs reduce overall loss.
Key objectives with this webinar:
· Understand 5 key fraud trends to watch for in 2017 and beyond.
· Learn new technologies and approaches to fraud that reduce exposure for financial institutions.
· Best practices in RDC Risk Management
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Congress was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
