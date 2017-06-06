 
News By Tag
* Surgical Lasers Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Global Surgical Lasers Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

The global surgical lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2024.
 
 
Surgical Lasers Market
Surgical Lasers Market
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Surgical Lasers Market

Industry:
Health

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The term laser is an acronym for the "light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation" and laser is a light beam emitted from a device through a method of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic waves. Surgical lasers use a beam to treat blood vessels that are bleeding or to remove diseased tissues. There are a number of different kinds of laser beams. Each one of them has a different color and use. The color of the light beam is related to the color of the tissue that is being treated and type of surgery that is being performed. Lasers can be used in almost every surgical procedure. In fact, general surgeons use various laser wavelengths and laser delivery systems to cut, vaporize, and remove tissue.

Market Size and Forecast

The global surgical lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2024. Technological advancements in surgical lasers, high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to push the market to the global level. Further, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing number of the patients suffering from the various disorders and diseases such as eye disorder and cancer.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global surgical lasers market includes the following segments:

By Application

Dentistry

Dermatology

Gynecology

Urology

Aesthetic

The global surgical lasers market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rapid pace of the technology and the increasing number of chronic diseases across the globe. The increasing prevalence of the targeted diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and expanding base of patients suffering from ophthalmic disorder are the leading factors that has expanded the market to the global level. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is also creating an up thrust in the global demand for surgical laser products. Moreover, the rising investments in the field from both public and private sectors are augmenting the market. Further, the advancements in the laser surgery, particularly the eye surgery have revolutionized the globe. Recently, the U.S. Food Drug and Administration has approved the technology that may change the way how the eye surgeons perform the operations. It is called Intra LASIK. The IntraLASIK procedure uses a precision laser device to create potentially a more precise flap without the use of a blade. Therefore, with the advantages the demand for the surgical operations through the laser has increased which has led to the expansion of the market. However, the market growth is hindered by the high procedural costs and limited medical reimbursements that act as a restraint to the market. Moreover, the safety concerns associated with the use of the surgical lasers also hamper the market growth.The carbon dioxide (CO2) based lasers are anticipated to be fastest growing segment in the surgical lasers market owing to the availability of advanced CO2surgical lasers. The laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to lead the surgical lasers market. The growth of this segment can be due to the growing awareness among patient, procedural benefits of this surgery and demand for minimally invasive procedures. The urology segment is projected to be fastest growing. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as renal cancer, kidney stones and prostate enlargement.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Biolitec AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lumenis

Quanta System S.p.A

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Fotona

Bison Medical

Cynosure, Inc

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/surgical-lasers-mar...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Media Contact
research nester Pvt Ltd
6465869123
***@researchnester.com
End
Source:Research Nester
Email:***@researchnester.com
Posted By:***@researchnester.com Email Verified
Tags:Surgical Lasers Market
Industry:Health
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Research Nester Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share