News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Surgical Lasers Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
The global surgical lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2024.
Market Size and Forecast
The global surgical lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2024. Technological advancements in surgical lasers, high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to push the market to the global level. Further, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing number of the patients suffering from the various disorders and diseases such as eye disorder and cancer.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global surgical lasers market includes the following segments:
By Application
Dentistry
Dermatology
Gynecology
Urology
Aesthetic
The global surgical lasers market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
Growth Drivers and Challenges
The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rapid pace of the technology and the increasing number of chronic diseases across the globe. The increasing prevalence of the targeted diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and expanding base of patients suffering from ophthalmic disorder are the leading factors that has expanded the market to the global level. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is also creating an up thrust in the global demand for surgical laser products. Moreover, the rising investments in the field from both public and private sectors are augmenting the market. Further, the advancements in the laser surgery, particularly the eye surgery have revolutionized the globe. Recently, the U.S. Food Drug and Administration has approved the technology that may change the way how the eye surgeons perform the operations. It is called Intra LASIK. The IntraLASIK procedure uses a precision laser device to create potentially a more precise flap without the use of a blade. Therefore, with the advantages the demand for the surgical operations through the laser has increased which has led to the expansion of the market. However, the market growth is hindered by the high procedural costs and limited medical reimbursements that act as a restraint to the market. Moreover, the safety concerns associated with the use of the surgical lasers also hamper the market growth.The carbon dioxide (CO2) based lasers are anticipated to be fastest growing segment in the surgical lasers market owing to the availability of advanced CO2surgical lasers. The laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to lead the surgical lasers market. The growth of this segment can be due to the growing awareness among patient, procedural benefits of this surgery and demand for minimally invasive procedures. The urology segment is projected to be fastest growing. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as renal cancer, kidney stones and prostate enlargement.
Key Players
Abbott Laboratories, Inc
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
Biolitec AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Lumenis
Quanta System S.p.A
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Fotona
Bison Medical
Cynosure, Inc
To know more about this research, kindly visit:
http://www.researchnester.com/
For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:
Ajay Daniel
Email: ajay.daniel@
U.S. +1 646 586 9123
U.K. +44 203 608 5919
Media Contact
research nester Pvt Ltd
6465869123
***@researchnester.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse