HMH – Hospitality Management Holding Appoints New General Manager at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel

HMH – Hospitality Management Holding has appointed Rafat Gotta as the new General Manager

-- HMH – Hospitality Management Holding has appointed Rafat Gotta as the new General Manager at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel. With a strong track record of accomplishments, Gotta brings over 18 years of experience in the industry having worked at properties managed by international brands like InterContinental Hotel Group, Kempinski and Marriott International. Prior to taking over the new role, Gotta was the Hotel Manager at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport.Making the announcement, Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said, "We are delighted to welcome Gotta to our team and believe he is the perfect candidate to lead the team at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel. Having worked in reputed hotels across the UAE, Qatar and Jordan, he brings extensive experience and is well familiar with the region's business and cultural landscape. We are confident Gotta's expertise will prove to be invaluable in optimizing Coral Dubai Deira's performance and building on its success."Expressing his pleasure at joining the Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, Gotta said, "I am extremely grateful to HMH for having given me this fantastic opportunity. Coral Dubai Deira Hotel is a fabulous property with tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to working with the team at the hotel to maintain and enhance the standards in order to deliver the highest level of guest satisfaction."Coral Dubai Deira Hotel is a distinctive 4-Star property that has been designed to meet the needs of both modern business and leisure travelers. The hotel is conveniently located on Al Muraqqabat Street, merely a 10 minutes' drive from Dubai International Airport and just 600metres away from the Al Rigga & Salah Al Din metro stations. It features 147 luxurious guestrooms, 2 award-wining restaurants (Rasoi - Indian and Al Nafoora - Mediterranean)and a 24-hour coffee shop.Coral Dubai Deira Hotel also provides exceptional conference and leisure facilities including 2 banquet halls, a small meeting room, a roof-top swimming pool and an outdoor Jacuzzi, sun-bathing area, refreshments and snack service, massage facility, a fully-equipped gym & separate saunas for men and women, business center, a travel desk, beauty salon, souvenir shop, 24-hour room service and valet parking.Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.comhttp://www.mpj-pr.com