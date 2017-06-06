News By Tag
Global Tablet Processing & Packaging Equipment Market To Reach USD 5,268.8 Million By 2022
Meticulous Research – one of the leading full service global market research companies published a research report titled "Tablet Processing & Packaging Equipment Market: Global Forecast To 2022"
In the era of high competition and increasing antibiotic resistance, the R&D and F&D departments of pharmaceuticals sector are pressurized to develop more and more drugs to fight against the powerful bacteria and chronic diseases. In addition, the rising demand for pharmaceutical products due to aging population & growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are pressurizing the manufacturing companies to increase their production. This results in increased demand for pharmaceutical processing equipment as it helps in manufacturing of tablet at different stages to overcome the problems associated with traditional approaches which used labour-intensive methods that resulted into the increased manufacturing time and production cost. Hence, the adoption of various automated equipment's available for different stages of tablet manufacturing is increasing to reduce the errors and manual work to great extent and increase the efficiency of tablet processing & manufacturing.
The global tablet processing & packaging equipment market by product type is classified into tablet processing equipment and tablet packaging equipment. Based on various steps involved in the manufacturing of tablets, the tablet processing equipment market is further segmented into milling equipment (comminuting mills, multi mills), vibrio sifters, granulators (rapid mixer granulators, oscillating granulators, and roll compactors), dryers (fluid bed dryer, tray dryer, belt dryer, vacuum tray dryer, spray dryer, and rotary dryer), blenders
By geography, the market is studied into five major geographies namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level. North America holds the major share in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Asia Pacific region shows a substantial growth in the tablet processing & packaging equipment market primarily due to the growing population especially in India and China, rising awareness of overall healthcare, presence of large number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, and increasing growth of ageing population along with chronic and infectious diseases.
The leading companies have adopted various strategies to expand their product & service offerings, global footprint, and to augment their market share in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment's market. The new product launches, product enhancements, and expansions were the majorly adopted strategies by most of the leading companies in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market. New Product Launches/Enhancements was the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market. The key players in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market are Robert Bosch GmbH, GEA Group, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A, IDEX Corporation, The Elizabeth Companies, LMT Group, O'Hara Technologies Inc., Key International Inc., kg-pharma GmbH & Co. KG, GROUPE BRETECHE INDUSTRIES, Charles Ross & Son Company, PRISM PHARMA MACHINERY, YENCHEN MACHINERY CO., LTD, Nicomac srl, Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of products, region, and countries?
What is the historical market for tablet processing & packaging equipment across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restrains, and opportunities in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market?
Who are the major players in the tablet processing & packaging equipment market?
Who are the major players in various countries?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market?
What are the recent developments in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market and how do they compete with the global players?
About Meticulous Research
Meticulous Research is founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.
