Industry News





June 2017
G-Cube: An Eminent Company That Offers Quality-Proven E-Learning Solutions

 
 
Top 20 Content Development Companies Watch List
NOIDA, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- From the customized content development, mobile learning and responsive content to the gamified learning and social learning solutions, G-Cube caters the needs of all. It has been the fourth consecutive year that the company is being ranked amongst the Training Industry's Top 20 Content Development Companies Watch List. The prime objective of the training industry behind this watch list announcement was to discover some of the leading service providers of the e-learning training solutions.

An in-depth research was done on the competing companies to pick out the most promising company in the content development watch list for 2017. The results declared, were based on the factors such as industry visibility, business impact and growth, capability to develop and deliver, innovation, size, depth and breadth of the subject matter experts, level of quality achieved and the Geographic reach to the clients.

The CEO and Co-founder of G-Cube, Manish Gupta, celebrates this achievement saying, "It is often quoted that–'For Training, Content is the King'. This is true for traditional and technology-aided learning. With G-Cube's unwavering focus on innovation and creativity, this award is dedicated to our 300+ team who continually work towards creating effective training content with the right mix of instructional strategy and technology. We look forward to continuing our diligent efforts in innovation, customer services, and content development to create effective learning solutions".

Resource: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-n...

Source:G-Cube
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
