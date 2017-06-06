 
ServiceNow has unique online support for small businesses from Great IT Team, Bangalore, India

Great IT Team, founded by Mr.Veerabhadra Rao Kusunuri, in the city of Bangalore, known as Silicon Valley of India, is a service provider in delivering solutions for ServiceNow.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Bengaluru, Karnataka – Great IT Team, founded by Mr.Veerabhadra Rao Kusunuri, in the city of Bangalore, known as Silicon Valley of India, is a service provider in delivering solutions for ServiceNow. Suiting to the needs of employees and organizations for project development, project support and job support, Great IT Team has huge potentially talented ServiceNow professionals who are thorough with software with extensive experience with high-end capabilities and talents.

The city of Bangalore, also known as Silicon Valley of India, has already witnessed magnanimous growth in ERP and CRM.  Equally, ServiceNow has gained momentum as it services management of human resources, security, customer service, software development, marketing, finance, field service, facilities and legal enterprise needs. Further, ServiceNow easily integrates with other tools.

With proven record of profitability, ServiceNow enables fast integration with ERP, CRM and legacy systems enabling to effectively control the development cycle of many processes.  Keeping in view of the peak requirement of improvement and efficiency, Great IT Team is implementing ServiceNow solutions at every industrial level for fast and quick workflow. There are also plenty of benefits with ServiceNow such as easy creation of applications, application tools, low code requirement, cloud and real-time management.

The categories of ServiceNow solutions are distributed into two and these are – ServiceNow support for companies and ServiceNow support for employees. In order to draw services from Great IT Team, Service Plans have been organized and these are very easy to avail – 30-days, 3-months, half-yearly and annual. Depending on volume of services required for a project, a suitable service plan can be selected.

Further, Great IT team works on projects in different modes – viz., Mail support service, Mail and Phone service, Remote with Live service and client location service. All of the support services are offered for project development, project support and job support. Great IT Team accommodates ServiceNow services globally across U.S, Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle-East apart from India. For few set of tasks or to manage projects, Great IT Team services can be chosen suiting to the needs of various business sectors.

A senior software professional of Great IT teams says "ServiceNow is the only efficient software solution available as an economic IT model for every business to be able to streamline every aspect of business.  Because ServiceNow is a perfect software suite that gives a combination of business needs reducing cost spending"

Visit http://www.greatitteam.com/ and find out more about services.  Situated at Novel Tech Park, 6/4, Kudlu Gate, Hosur Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, called as IT hub of India, Bangalore holds at least 75 percent of Multinational companies – Infosys, Amazon, Wipro, TCS, Google and many others having nearly 80 percent of IT workers trained and modified in skills for MNC projects.

